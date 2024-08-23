Key Takeaways Bradin Podziemski is poised to fill Klay Thompson's shoes in the Warriors' starting lineup, having showcased defensive prowess and adaptability.

Kuminga's breakout season also solidified his role in the team's core, with the front office so far turning down trade offers to keep him in Golden State.

Podziemski's efficiency as a rookie signals a promising future for the Warriors, with high on-court ratings and potential for growth.

A new era has arrived for the Golden State Warriors with the disbandment of their NBA championship core, which ultimately signaled the end of their dynasty, with Klay Thompson ’s departure from the team this summer.

But, according to league insider Mark Medina, second-year guard Brandin Podziemski is more than ‘equipped’ to slot into that vacant starting role, where he will partner Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

The Next Phase Is Set To Begin

Podziemski, Kuminga expected to have larger roles going forward

The big three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson that won four titles together are no longer after Thompson departed the team to go to last season’s NBA Finalists, the Dallas Mavericks , where he will now team up with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving , with aspirations that his championship pedigree will help the team go one step further than their achievements last season.

This leaves a spot in the starting five, with it expected to be filled by second-year guard, Brandin Podziemski, after he had a strong rookie campaign, and was one of a few bright sparks for the organization, earning First Team All-Rookie honors, after what was a lowly season for Golden State.

Not even Curry picking up the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award mitigated the disappointment that came with a season in which they bowed out in the Play-In Tournament.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Season Disappointment Category Statistic League Rank PTS 117.8 8th OPP PTS 115.2 18th OFF RTG 116.9 9th DEF RTG 114.5 15th NET RTG 2.4 13th

But, with Thompson no longer with the team, nd head coach Steve Kerr now being forced to shake up his rotation, this could favor the Warriors who also possess another young star in the making by the name of Jonathan Kuminga , who is also likely to see even more playing time next season.

It was only last year when Kuminga’s name was being thrown around as one of the team’s leading trade candidates, but, after having a breakthrough season in which he recorded career-highs across the board, he is now viewed as an integral part of the Warriors' core going forward, with the front office having reportedly turned down trade offers from teams over the summer that wanted the 21-year-old included in the deal, as well as that of Podziemski.

Podziemski May Suffer Some ‘Growing Pains’

While Medina doesn’t look too far ahead into the future, nor can possibly envision a time when someone is going to have the impossible task of taking over from Steph Curry and becoming the face of the franchise, he does believe that Podziemski will be able to be an almost like-for-like replacement for Thompson, due to having similar attributes, particularly his defensive qualities (pre-injuries), and effort.

“In the short term, it's more about can Brandin Podziemski be the guard of the future, to take over Klay Thompson's departure, and there's going to be some growing pains, but I think he's mostly equipped for it because he's a great defender. That's something that Klay Thompson used to do pre-ACL and Achilles injury. He's great at taking charges. He has improved as a shooter, and he's really adaptable. So, I think he does have what it takes to at least mitigate Klay's departure, certainly not mitigate anything with Steph or being the next face of the team. But thankfully, the Warriors don't have to deal with that just yet.”

Warriors’ Brightest Spark Was a Rookie

Has given Golden State hope for the future

When you have as much of a star-studded team as the Warriors have had for a number of years, it is rare that the organization's most efficient performer is a rookie, but lo and behold, it was just one of those seasons.

Suiting up 74 times for the San Francisco outfit, the 21-year-old averaged 26.6 minutes per game, in which he recorded 9.2 points shooting at a 52.9 percent clip, while he also showed his handy shooter's touch, knocking down 38.7 percent of his three-pointers.

Furthermore, he grabbed the second-most rebounds on the team, pipped only by Green (7.2 rebounds per contest), averaging 5.8 per game, and dishing out 3.7 assists, which was the fourth-most on the team.

But, it was his overall efficiency which stood out above the rest of his teammates.

Brandin Podziemski - 2023-24 Rookie On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 117.5 112.7 DRTG 111.6 114.6 TS% 58.9 58.4 AST% 65.3 68.9 REB% 53.3 51.0

Throughout the course of the season, when Podziemski was on the court, the Warriors would outscore their opponents by 5.9 points per 100 possessions, the most on the team among players to have played more than half of the regular season.

He also registered the highest offensive rating, 117.5, than anyone else, even Curry, who finished the season with a 117.3 offensive rating.

In stark contrast, when he was off the court, Golden State would be outscored by 1.9 points per 100 possessions, the only negative net rating among all players, while the team's offensive rating dipped to 112.7, the second-lowest, behind Curry this time, who, when off the court, saw the team's offensive rating drop to 112.5.

With Podziemski now expected to be inserted into the starting five, and entering his sophomore season, it seems almost inevitable that we should expect to see another leap in his development, which would certainly bode well for the Warriors as they transition into their new era of basketball.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.