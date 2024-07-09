Brandin Podziemski Has His Eyes Set On Winning Most Improved Player of The Year

Highlights Brandin Podziemski excelled in his rookie season, earning All-Rookie First Team and a spot on the US men's Select Team.

Podziemski aims for Most Improved Player, Rising Stars game, Skills Challenge, and up-and-coming star status in the 2024-25 season.

The young talent can impact the game differently than Thompson, filling a void in the Golden State Warriors' guard position and improving their future alongside other young players.

The 2024 NBA offseason hasn't been the kindest to the Golden State Warriors as they lost franchise legend, Klay Thompson , but there have been great signs for the future. Their standout 2023 NBA Draft pick, Brandin Podziemski , stood out in his rookie season and has no plans of slowing down.

The Santa Clara product was selected to the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team, due to his stellar play, which eventually earned him a starting role. His impressive performance earned him a spot on the United States men's Select Team, to assist the national team in practice in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

Podziemski made a name for himself within the Warriors organization due to his willingness to do the little things on the basketball court. However, with the door for more opportunity open, he shared with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, that he has high goals set for himself ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“Individually, I want to be able to be in the conversation and win Most Improved Player of the Year. I want to partake in the Rising Stars game again because it’s in San Francisco next season. I want to participate in the Skills Challenge. That would be fun. Then I want to put my name up there as an up-and-coming star of the league. I’m ready to make the year two jump." - Brandin Podziemski

Golden State is in a weird stage of their franchise's history due to their current cesspool of talent. However, players like Podziemski can increase the ceiling of a team, and a big sophomore jump could potentially fill most of the void that was left with Thompson's departure.

Podziemski Will Be a Different Player By Next Season

He showcased that there is so much more room to grow

By no means will Podziemski replace what Thompson was able to bring to the Warriors since the four-time champion is widely known as one of the greatest shooters of all time. The difference is, that Podziemski can impact the game in other areas, which can lift Golden State in ways they haven't experienced at the guard position.

Brandin Podziemski 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 9.2 REB 5.8 AST 3.7 FG% 45.4 3P% 38.5

The 6-foot-5 guard led the entire league in charges taken with 26 on the season. The willingness to put forth his body through tumultuous contact time and time again is a trait that isn't carried by every NBA player.

He's a great all-around player, but there are areas of his offensive game that need improvement. This is something that Podziemski is aware of and his time with the USA Select Team has massively helped him grow as a basketball player.

"The confidence is a big piece and being able to play against the best of the best. When you're going to play in the playoffs, you're going to play against these guys. So being able to guard the best players in the world, especially when there are five of them out there, it forces you to play on-on-one individual defense. So that's going to help me. Just being on the floor with them and showing your competitive nature is something that I expected not only from me, but from my teammates." - Brandin Podziemski

Podziemski displayed in a number of games that he is capable of doing special things on the basketball court. At just 21 years old, there is so much room for improvement, making the future for the Warriors bright alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis , Jonathan Kuminga , and Moses Moody . In the 2024-25 season, one thing is for sure is that he'll have the opportunity to make those goals he set for himself a reality.