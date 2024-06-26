Highlights Brandon Aiyuk responds to the team through Instragram.

Aiyuk's contract dispute includes trade rumors and a significant gap in salary valuation.

The 49ers possess leverage as Aiyuk remains under contract.

Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation with the San Francisco 49ers is beginning to unravel on social media.

San Francisco's star receiver reportedly met with 49ers' ownership on Monday, and the negotiations don't appear to be going well.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday's edition of NFL Live, the 49ers had brief trade discussions with the Washington Commanders centered around Aiyuk, but nothing ever materialized. Later in the day, Aiyuk commented on an Instagram post that sourced Schefter's report, replying:

But I thought the Niners was never tryna trade me?

Aiyuk also appeared in a TikTok video last week with former college teammate Jayden Daniels, saying, "They said they don't want me back." No context was added to this statement, but it may indicate that San Francisco doesn't want to meet Aiyuk's asking price.

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will earn $14.1 million in 2024 while playing under his fifth-year option—roughly $12 million less than his projected market value.

Is Brandon Aiyuk Worth WR1 Money?

49ers already committing big money to Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa

The 49ers extended reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey this offseason, agreeing to a deal worth $19 million per year. Star WR Deebo Samuel is on the books for over $28 million in 2025. Tight end George Kittle makes more money than all but two players at his position. Nick Bosa is the highest-paid defensive player in history. San Francisco already has a lot of big contracts on the books in this win-now mode they're currently in.

The issue for Aiyuk, on top of that, is that he has no leverage in the situation right now.

He tried sitting out of camp and making noise on social media, but the 49ers wouldn't budge. Aiyuk is technically under contract for another season and could be franchise-tagged after that. For lack of a better term, he's stuck, hence why the emergency meeting was requested earlier this week.

To make matters worse, Aiyuk watched the wide receiver market explode this offseason, with several notable pass-catchers signing record-breaking deals.

Major WR Contracts Signed This Offseason

Justin Jefferson -- four years, $140 million

A.J. Brown -- three years, $96 million

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- four years, $120 million

Jaylen Waddle -- three years, $84.75 million

DeVonta Smith -- three years, $75 million

Nico Collins -- three years, $72.75 million

Michael Pittman Jr. -- 3 years, $70 million

Jerry Jeudy -- 3 years, $52.5 million

Reports indicate that Aiyuk's contract could land in the $25 million range annually, but he is apparently looking for about $30 million, similar to St. Brown. That may be steep, but in this market, Aiyuk's got a real case here. He is coming off consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.

This isn't the 49ers' first time dealing with disgruntled players, however. They also had contract disputes with Samuel and Bosa, eventually coming to a resolution with both.

It remains to be seen how they handle it this time around. If Aiyuk fails to report to training camp, the 49ers could fine him and potentially damage the relationship further, or his asking price could come down as the season draws closer. In either case, don't expect this saga to end anytime soon.

