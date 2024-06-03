Highlights The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a record-setting extension with WR Justin Jefferson, making him the highest-paid non-QB player in NFL history.

Jefferson's deal will impact upcoming negotiations for talented WRs like Brandon Aiyuk, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb.

Aiyuk likely won't surpass Jefferson's contract based on stats and game-to-game impact, but he's still set for a lucrative deal this offseason.

After extensive negotiations, the Minnesota Vikings finally agreed to a new deal to keep their best player, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, around long-term.

Earlier on Monday, both sides announced that they had agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension, with $110 million guaranteed. By most financial measures, it is the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

At this point in time, most agree that Jefferson is the best receiver in football. He was the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and he's earned three Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro honors in his four-year career. He posted a career high 107.4 yards per game last season, which extrapolates to 1,825 yards over a full 17-game slate. The only reason JJ didn't add to his long list of accolades is because he played in just ten games while struggling with a hamstring injury.

The market-setting contract will be music to the ears of a number of talented receivers who are in need of new contracts, including Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and others. The question remains if any receiver will be able to top the $35 million per year Jefferson is now making.

Breaking Down Jefferson's New Deal

The finances on the WR's contract are jaw-dropping

The basics of the four-year, $140 million contract are that Jefferson is now making $35 million per year, and he's also receiving $88.743 million guaranteed at signing, which is the highest such number ever for a non-QB.

Before today, the biggest receiver contract by total value was Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal, and by average annual value and total guarantee, it was A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million contract ($84 million guaranteed).

Other receivers, such as DeVonta Smith, Calvin Ridley, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Nico Collins received lucrative contracts this spring that exceeded expectations. It's clear that the value of the position is skyrocketing, and it's fair to make the claim that wide receiver is the second-most important position on the depth chart, ahead of even offensive tackles and pass-rushers.

By average annual value, Jefferson's deal is the largest ever for a non-quarterback, eclipsing San Francisco 49ers' edge rusher Nick Bosa by $1 million per year. By total value, it's tied with Adams for the fifth-largest non-QB contract ever, behind a quarter of pass-rushers (Bosa, Chris Jones, Josh Allen, Brian Burns). His $110 million guaranteed is also the most ever given to a non-QB offensive player.

As such, it's going to be nearly impossible for anyone to beat the marks Jefferson has set, though it does provide a strong negotiating point for the other top receivers looking for big money this offseason.

Chase and Lamb stand the best chance of resetting the wideout market again, though even players like Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk will get their just due and cross the $100 million threshold with ease on their next contracts.

Why Aiyuk Won't Make More Than Jefferson

San Francisco's WR1 is elite, but his ceiling is well below that of the league's best receiver

Aiyuk has steadily improved in every season since being drafted in the first round in 2020, culminating in a Second-Team All-Pro nod last season.

However, he isn't the same caliber of receiver Jefferson is. While he finished last season second in yards per reception (17.9) while also finishing third with a 70.5 success rate (defined as a reception that gets 40% of the required yards to achieve a first down on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth down), he's never had more yards per game, touchdowns, or targets than Jefferson.

Aiyuk vs Jefferson, Career Stats Player Aiyuk Jefferson Seasons 4 4 Games 62 60 Receptions 269 392 Yards 3931 5899 TDs 25 30 Target Rating 114.3 109.9 1st Downs 187 264

Aiyuk is a perfect fit as the x-receiver in Kyle Shanahan's offense with the 49ers, and his experience playing outside the hashes in such a run-first system means he's the rare WR1 who's also a good run blocker.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that he's always been surrounded by All-Pro talent - wideout Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey, to name a few - that draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses, which makes life easier for Aiyuk.

Last season, Aiyuk saw a 29% target share against man-coverage defenses, which is far higher than the 20.7% target share he saw versus zone. However, he also ran more than 200 additional routes against zone coverage, as teams tended to opt for letting the 49ers' cache of offensive weapons bring in easy targets so as not to get beat in the open field.

That's not to say Jefferson hasn't had help - he's played with Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and most importantly, quarterback Kirk Cousins throughout his career - but he's far more reliable at beating the double-coverage that's often sent his way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk averaged a career-high 83.9 receiving yards per game last season. Justin Jefferson has never fallen below 87.5, and he set a career-high with 107.4 receiving yards per game in 2023.

More realistically, Aiyuk will likely look at Higgins' eventual deal as a good marker, as the two receivers have posted similar numbers since being selected eight picks apart in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk will likely get more money than Higgins by virtue of his status as a WR1 on a Super Bowl contender, though his meager 43.7 receiving yards per game in the playoffs point to a player who's more great than generational.

It's worth noting Aiyuk has only gotten better throughout his career, and that will certainly factor into negotiations.

Brandon Aiyuk NFL WR Ranks, 2022-2023 Stat Aiyuk Rank Receptions 153 23rd Receiving Yards 2,357 11th Receiving TDs 15 T-9th Yards/Reception 15.4 4th Yards/Target 10.8 1st Success Rate 64.8 1st Catch % 69.9 8th

In July 2022, the 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. That was on the heels of a breakout 2021 season where Deebo caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards (with 365 rushing yards to boot), earning himself First-Team All-Pro honors.

Aiyuk should be able to get a lot more than that, though perhaps the largest offer will come from a team that isn't San Francisco. The wideout is holding out of OTAs while waiting for his extension, and rumors have run rampant this offseason suggesting that the 49ers will seriously entertain trading Aiyuk.

Regardless of where he finds himself for the 2024 season, Aiyuk will get a lucrative contract offer. On par with the deal Jefferson just signed? Probably not. But that doesn't mean his deal won't dwarf some of the other largest contracts the receiver position has ever seen.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.