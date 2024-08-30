Key Takeaways Brandon Aiyuk ended his contract standoff with the San Francisco 49ers, agreeing to a $120M deal.

San Francisco now faces a financial bind due to Aiyuk's contract along with other stars' deals.

Quarterback Brock Purdy and left tackle Trent Williams are due for new contracts soon, and the team may not be able to afford to keep everyone.

After a very long, very drawn out offseason saga, Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers finally ended their standoff yesterday, agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract.

Keeping their star receiver in place was always the best case scenario after an offseason filled with drama, and now San Francisco is primed to run it back with a core that fell just short in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs .

However, while Aiyuk's new contract is fair within the context of some of the other WR contracts handed out this offseason, it still puts the 49ers in a financial bind moving forward.

Quarterback Brock Purdy , who has two NFC Championship Game appearances on his résumé in just two seasons, and 11-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams are both due for a new contract in the near future. With so much money now dedicated to the team's skill position stars, it's a wonder how the team will afford to pay their signal caller and best blocker.

49ers' Cap Space Is Dwindling

Purdy and Williams still have multiple years remaining on their current deals

Earlier this offseason, the team re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract. Then, the team handed all-world running back Christian McCaffrey a two-year extension that will ensure he remains the highest paid back in the league for years to come.

Those deals, in conjunction with the myriad of other, hyper-expensive contracts the 49ers have on the books, are going to complicate matters for the team moving forward. As it stands right now, they have ten players with a cap hit above $10 million next season, including seven above $20 million.

49ers' Top 2025 Cap Hits Player Position Cap Hit Trent Williams LT $34,107,000 Brandon Aiyuk WR $30,000,000 Fred Warner ILB $29,174,000 Javon Hargrave DT $28,085,000 Deebo Samuel WR $24,201,000 George Kittle TE $21,794,575 Nick Bosa DE $20,519,109

Things are only going to get more complicated in the years to come, when Deebo Samuel Sr. needs a new deal and McCaffrey and Nick Bosa 's cap hits skyrocket as well.

The reason why the 49ers have been able to extend all their players on such lucrative contracts is because Purdy, a former seventh-round pick and Mr. Irrelevant, is playing for dirt cheap over the next couple of seasons. His cap hit in 2025, the final season of his rookie deal, is a paltry $1,119,252.

Of course, by virtue of being a seventh-round pick, Purdy doesn't have a fifth-year option that San Francisco can exercise. As such, he'll be extension eligible next offseason. The team could always apply the franchise tag to Purdy after his fourth season if they're uneasy about giving him a $200 million-plus contract, but that'll only delay the inevitable and drive the quarterback market's price up.

Come 2026, Samuel and George Kittle will be free agents, and their cap hits will be far less onerous, but Nick Bosa's cap hit practically doubles that year and Purdy's hypothetical extension would all but wipe out the savings.

And that's where Trent Williams comes in. The veteran left tackle has been holding out all offseason while awaiting a new contract, despite having three seasons remaining on the six-year, $138 million contract he signed back in 2021.

Williams has cap hits above $34 million in both 2025 and 2026, and a new contract with him could help ease the salary cap burden, at least in the short-term. Given that he's entering his age-36 season, though, the 49ers may be hesitant to give him another five-plus year deal. And any savings they accrue now will simply make their future more expensive.

Just like the needed Aiyuk, San Francisco needs Williams in order to compete at the level they're aiming for. They'll have to capitulate eventually and sign both the left tackle and the quarterback he protects to lucrative extensions if they hope to remain the class of the NFC.

However, while Aiyuk's deal does ensure the team will remain competitive in the near future, the team is now knocking on the doorstep of salary cap hell. There's a reason they were entertaining trade offers for Aiyuk all offseason, and there's a chance they're willing to do so with Williams as well.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.