This offseason has been a rollercoaster for the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk, as the wide receiver looks to receive a contract extension. According to ESPN's Ryan Clark on NFL Live, the 49ers and Aiyuk will be meeting today, a meeting requested by the star wide receiver.

Aiyuk has not attended mandatory minicamp as he holds out in hopes of a long-term deal to remain in San Francisco.

Things are starting to get dicey in these contract negotiations, as Aiyuk is taking it personally with the offers he's received. So much so that Aiyuk reached out to his former college teammate, Jayden Daniels, to let him know the "49ers don't want me back".

What makes matters worse for this situation between the two is that everything has been public. It's not unusual for a player holding out in contract negotiations to skip mandatory minicamp, but it is odd to see a player's personal feelings towards the negotiations become public.

Aiyuk may be intentionally revealing details to current players and the NFL media in order to speed up the negotiations, but it may come back and damage his relationship with the 49ers.

How This Meeting Could Affect Contract Negotiations

Aiyuk's meeting with the 49ers points towards a resolution sooner rather than later

It's clear that with Aiyuk being the one to request today's meeting, that he would like a resolution to occur sooner rather than later. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean that a deal between Aiyuk and the 49ers is imminent.

It's evident that the 49ers WR is extremely frustrated with the fact that he doesn't have a deal yet, and the offers he's received. Aiyuk is coming off of his best season as a pro. Since he's still under contract, the 49ers could opt to trade him this offseason, and there have already been reports of other teams interested, including the Steelers.

So, there may not be a happy ending between the 49ers and Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns 2020 60 748 5 2021 56 826 5 2022 78 1,015 8 2023 75 1,342 7

After a breakout season in 2023, Aiyuk understandably, wants to become one of the league's highest-paid WRs. After Justin Jefferson signed a four-year deal worth $35 million per year and A.J. Brown signed a three-year deal worth $32 million per year, it's reasonable for Aiyuk to want at least $30 million per year in a contract extension.

This meeting will go one of two ways, with Aiyuk hopefully being paid soon either way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk finished second in yards-per-reception in 2023, averaging 17.9 Y/R.

