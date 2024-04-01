Highlights Brandon Aiyuk is asserting himself as a top receiver, aiming for a deserved pay raise after consistent standout performances.

Trade rumors have been shut down by Niners GM, affirming Aiyuk's value to the team.

It's likely Aiyuk could command a salary in the $24-$26 million range, comparable to other top receivers in the league.

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the most underrated receivers in the league since getting drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and now he’s waiting for the money to match his contributions on the field.

Aiyuk has been an instrumental weapon in the 49ers' offense, overtaking Deebo Samuel as the top option in the passing attack and proving to be a true No. 1 option whether lined up inside or outside. Now, Aiyuk recently voiced his frustrations surrounding his contract situation on the Nightcap podcast:

I'm trying to get what I deserve. I feel like this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player - what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization, the value I hold when I walk in that building. People gonna follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building.

Related Top 4 Potential Trade Destinations for Brandon Aiyuk Brandon Aiyuk has been involved in trade rumors throughout the 2024 offseason. Here are four teams that might make sense for him.

Aiyuk Has a Market Value of $24 million AAV

The young receiver should receive a massive increase in pay with his next deal

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aiyuk's value to the 49ers is undeniable considering he lead the team in receiving yards and receptions in 2023.

The flashes were there early, but over the last two seasons in particular, Aiyuk has emerged as one of the top receivers in the league. Since the beginning of 2022, Aiyuk ranks 11th in the NFL in receiving yards with 2,357, as well as ranking seventh in the league in 2023 with 1,342. His 17.9 yards per reception also checks in as the second-best mark in the league last season.

Aiyuk NFL WR Ranks 2022-2023 Category Aiyuk Rank Receptions 153 23rd Receiving Yards 2,357 11th Receiving TDs 15 T-9th Yards/Reception 15.4 4th Yards/Target 10.8 1st Success Rate 64.8 1st Catch % 69.9 8th

On the Nightcap podcast, Aiyuk continued to add:

From the first day I walked in there, to when I was in there early this morning, I’ve done it the right way… Like I said, I can’t get into it, we got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully we can come to a professional agreement.

Trade rumors have swirled about Aiyuk all offseason, but 49ers' GM John Lynch squashed any talk of that, reportedly indicating that there have been no trade discussions and the team does not intend to trade Aiyuk.

The 49ers' wide receiver is currently set to play out the last year of his rookie contract and will make just over $14 million in 2024. If he and San Francisco can’t reach an agreement on an extension, the elite route runner could be slated to hit free agency in the prime of his career at 27 years old, and would likely command a very strong market.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk finished the 2023 season ranking 1st in the league in terms of yards per target (10.8) and success rate (64.8%).

Currently, Tyreek Hill is the highest paid wide receiver in the league in terms of average annual value at $30 million per season, but talks continue to swirl that Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson is slated to overtake that number.

With his production profile and skill set, it’s reasonable to expect that Aiyuk could find himself in the $24 million - $26 million range, whether with San Francisco or elsewhere in free agency heading into the 2025 season. That pay range would have him in the neighborhood of Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown.

It remains to be seen if San Francisco and Aiyuk will reach an agreement before the start of training camp, or if Aiyuk will bet on himself and play out the last year of his contract.

Source: @Coach_Yac on X

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.