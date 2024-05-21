Highlights WR Brandon Aiyuk is holding out of the San Francisco 49ers' voluntary workouts while awaiting a contract extension.

The 49ers could elect to trade Aiyuk for a haul if they can't come to terms on a new deal.

Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall could benefit from Aiyuk's absence, getting pushed into the starting lineup earlier than most expected.

Brandon Aiyuk has steadily improved in every season since being drafted in the first round in 2020, culminating in a Second-Team All-Pro nod last season.

However, rumors have run rampant this offseason that Aiyuk may be up for grabs. The reason that a 26-year-old with Aiyuk's pedigree is on the trade block is his contract situation: the wideout is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, after which he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

Recent reports have pegged the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk as being far apart in contract negotiations, with no end in sight. As one might expect, The Athletic's David Lombardi and Matt Barrows are now reporting that Aiyuk has no plans to show up to 49ers' minicamp, and may even hold out through mandatory team workouts later this summer:

"Brandon Aiyuk probably won’t be on the premises for the voluntary sessions, and he certainly won’t be taking part in them, as the 49ers and his representatives continue to discuss a contract extension. When Deebo Samuel was in a similar situation two years ago, he skipped OTAs but was present — running on a side field — for the mandatory minicamp in June.

The longer San Francisco waits, the more Aiyuk's asking price is going to go up. Recently, DeVonta Smith just earned a three-year, $75 million extension from the Philadelphia Eagles, while Calvin Ridley secured a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency. A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown also just secured contracts north of $30 million per year.

Related 49ers and Star WR Far Apart In Contract Negotiations Brandon Aiyuk doesn't seem to be any closer to re-signing with the 49ers.

Aiyuk Could Be Prized Acquisition For RIght Team

The 49ers drafted a potential replacement in WR Ricky Pearsall

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Aiyuk set career highs in just about every notable category, from yards to catch percentage to average depth of target. He fully embraced the x-receiver role in Kyle Shanahan's offense with the 49ers, and his experience playing outside the hashes in such a run-first system means he's the rare WR1 who's also a good run blocker.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Stats Category Aiyuk Receptions 75 Yards 1,342 TDs 7 Rating w/ Targeted 124.0 ADOT 13.8

Regardless of how long Aiyuk's absence goes, it should benefit some of the younger players on the roster, like rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was selected 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pearsall is a sure-handed receiver, one whom Pro Football Focus credited with only two drops in his 87 targets last season and just six total drops in his five collegiate seasons. Though he may be fourth or fifth on the depth chart right now, Aiyuk's hold out (or an eventual trade of the team's WR1) could give Pearsall an early chance to show out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk was about as efficient as they came in 2023, finishing second in yards per reception (17.9) while also finishing third with a 70.5 success rate, making him one of just a half-dozen receivers with 75+ receptions to post a success rate of 60 percent or more.

There have been five wide receivers traded this offseason: Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Rondale Moore, Keenan Allen, and Stefon Diggs. None of those receivers are exact equivalents to Aiyuk, as some are older WR1's and others are younger, unproven receivers with potential, but the returns for them in their respective trades do shine light on the current admission price on the receiver trade market.

Only Diggs was able to bring in at least a Day Two draft pick, and even then the Buffalo Bills had to throw a couple of late-round fliers on the pile to get a second-rounder. Aiyuk will certainly be worth more given his age, but whether he can get the 49ers more than a first-round pick remains to be seen, especially given his contract situation.

If a team is willing to pony up for Aiyuk - both in terms of trade cost and the financial burden of handing him a nine-figure contract - they'll acquire a ready-made WR1 in the middle of his prime. It's hard to imagine a more impactful move than that happening before the season begins.

Source: David Lombardi and Matt Barrows

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.