Highlights Brandon Aiyuk prefers the Washington Commanders or Pittsburgh Steelers if he leaves the 49ers.

Aiyuk's potential addition would strengthen both teams' wide receiver corps.

Both teams have struggled on offense in recent years and Aiyuk would be a huge addition.

Brandon Aiyuk has named his preferred landing spot if he is traded from the San Francisco 49ers or leaves in free agency at the end of his contract.

Aiyuk is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and is coming off of a breakout season with the San Francisco 49ers. However, this offseason has seen a negotiation battle between the 49ers and Aiyuk for a contract extension.

Aiyuk is currently holding out of the 49ers' mandatory minicamp in hopes of resolving his contract.

Related Report: Brandon Aiyuk To Meet With 49ers Amid WR's Contract Holdout Finally, the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk will have a chance to meet regarding the talented wide receiver's contract desires.

Aiyuk Names Preferred Destinations

The Commanders and Steelers are at the top of the star wide receiver's list

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On an episode of The Pivot, Aiyuk was asked if he wasn't with the Niners and what uniform he could see himself in 2024. He named the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers as destinations he would like to visit.

“Probably a Niner uniform. If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a Steelers uniform.”

The Steelers' wide receiver room, which includes George Pickens, Roman Wilson, and Van Jefferson, is, on paper, one of the weakest in the NFL. Aiyuk joining Pittsburgh and becoming the unquestionable wide receiver would be huge for his career and the Steelers' aspirations for the playoffs.

Aiyuk's desire to go to Washington should come as no surprise, as he has a very public friendship with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Jayden Daniels. Daniels was drafted to be the Washington Commander's next franchise quarterback, and pairing him with one of his best friends in Aiyuk could do great things both on and off the field.

The Washington commanders have a solid and reliable wide receiver in Terry McLaurin. Adding Aiyuk would immediately make them one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

The Numbers Never Lie

Aiyuk has proven to be one of the most reliable pass catchers in the league

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Aiyuk is a dynamic receiver. Last season, he recorded 1,342 yards receiving, seventh best in the NFL. However, he only had 75 receptions. This proved that Aiyuk, when given the opportunity, can be a superstar. He had the second-best yards per reception in the NFL (17.9) last season, behind just George Pickens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk career yards per reception (14.6) is seventh best among active players and tied with his teammate, Deebo Samuel.

San Francisco will struggle to pay all its players, as fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $71.5 million contract in 2022. With his extension, Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back in the league, George Kittle is one of the top five highest-paid tight ends, and left tackle Trent Williams is the third highest-paid tackle.

Source: The Pivot

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.