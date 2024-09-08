The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk were entrenched in contract drama for almost the entire offseason.

In the end, all worked out for both parties, as Aiyuk agreed to a four-year extension worth $120 million. However, Jay Glazer reported on NFL on FOX that Aiyuk was in fact almost traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers .

In a miraculous turn of events, Aiyuk showed up to the 49ers facility while GM John Lynch was on the phone finalizing the deal.

Coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't reach the front office by phone, so he sprinted up the steps to the office to put a halt on any trade talks. Aiyuk and 49ers management then finalized negotiations and had a deal done within a couple of hours.

Brandon Aiyuk Had Been Linked to the Steelers Much of the Offseason

Pittsburgh was in the market for a WR, and were willing to pay Aiyuk what he wanted.

Once Aiyuk showed up to the facility, a conversation between him and Shanahan came down to an ultimatum. Either Aiyuk re-enter negotiations with management to stay in San Francisco, or let Lynch finalize the deal to Pittsburgh.

Aiyuk chose to stay in San Fran, and once he did, Shanahan made sure the front office put a stop to any trade talks. Aiyuk has since admitted he made negotiations difficult between him and the Niners.

I'm not going to lie, I made it a little bit more difficult than I needed to at the end. I just had a feel for what I wanted, not just in terms of money, but in all those things. Ultimately, I wanted to be here and ended up being here. So I'm happy and ready to go.

In the end, the 49ers managed to keep all of their core pieces together for this season, as Aiyuk re-signed, then left tackle Trent Williams finalized negotiations on his contract and returned to the facility earlier this week.

Aiyuk is a key piece of the 49ers' offense, as he is always a downfield threat, having caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards in 2023, finishing 2nd in the NFL in yards per reception at 17.9.

We'll see if Aiyuk's decision to stay in San Francisco pays dividends and brings the team back to the Super Bowl in the near future.

