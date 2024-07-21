Highlights Big-name receivers cashed in on massive deals this offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk has been a dangerous deep threat, but now seeks a payday that the Niners don't seem willing to deliver.

Aiyuk's possible trade opens the door for teams that need a proven WR.

There probably hasn't been a receiver this offseason making more headlines than Brandon Aiyuk.

The disgruntled 49ers receiver has been looking for a new contract since the season ended, and the Niners don't appear to be willing to meet Aiyuk's price, leading to Aiyuk now requesting a trade out of San Fran.

The NFL landscape has changed at wide receiver, with several wideouts landing monster extensions this offseason. That includes:

Justin Jefferson - four-year, $140 million extension

Amon-Ra St. Brown - four-year, $120 million extension

A.J. Brown - three-year, $96 million extension

Jaylen Waddle - three-year, $84.75 million deal

Nico Collins - three-year, $72.75 million extension

There's no doubt the wide receiver market has exploded, and Aiyuk has been looking to get the payday he feels he's owed, after proving to be a dangerous deep threat in the San Francisco 49ers offense.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently revealed his five top fits for Aiyuk, should the Niners grant his trade request. Looking at his top five fits, there is a Super Bowl contender on Brooks' list that presents a very fascinating scenario.

That team is none other than the one the 49ers beat in the NFC Championship this past January.

How Would Aiyuk Fit With The Detroit Lions?

Aiyuk could form a scary tandem with Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit

Brooks does acknowledge that the Lions are already stacked on offense, with Jared Goff already having weapons like St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, not to mention a dual-headed monster in the backfield with David Montgomery and Jahymr Gibbs.

However, Aiyuk would give the Lions a deep threat on the outside, leaving them with virtually no weakness on offense.

Though the addition could disrupt the chemistry, rhythm and flow of a unit that already operates at a high level, the aggressive move could also make Detroit's offense impossible to defend.

Adding Aiyuk to the equation in Detroit certainly would be scary for the rest of the NFC, but there would be some obstacles for a move like this occurring.

First of all, the Lions will likely be one of the main threats to the 49ers in the NFC playoff picture, and the Niners likely wouldn't want Aiyuk playing for another NFC contender.

The Lions travel to San Francisco in Week 17 for an NFC Championship rematch, and that game may very well decide homefield advantage in the playoffs.

What other potential fits are there for Aiyuk?

Besides the Lions, Brooks lists teams that have been far more common in Aiyuk trade rumors this offseason:

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

New York Giants

All four of these teams have a glaring need for an established no.1 wide receiver. While the Giants have Malik Nabers tabbed as their WR1 of the future and the Steelers expect a big step from Geogre Pickens, the Commanders and Patriots are extremely thin.

Any of these teams can certainly use a proven commodity and have the cap space to sign Aiyul to the kind of deal he wants, which is reportedly over $28 million per season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk led the NFL in yards-per-catch in 2023, at 17.8, while posting his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Aiyuk would fit in well with any of these teams, but the possibility of Aiyuk to Detroit definitely sounds the most fascinating, as a move there would turn the Lions from lovable underdogs to a Super Bowl favorite, at least in the NFC.

