We can add another chapter to the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk-San Francisco 49ers saga.

One day after reports emerged saying San Francisco wants to retain Aiyuk long-term, the All-Pro wide receiver disputed those claims in a conversation with Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The chat snippet, shared by The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, came from Aiyuk's TikTok page.

Aiyuk wants to be one of the highest-paid receivers, but apparently doesn't desire a positional-best check. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in May that Aiyuk was seeking a contract in excess of Amon-Ra St. Brown's new deal -- $30,002,500 per year -- more than the averages of A.J. Brown ($32,000,000) and Justin Jefferson ($35,000,000).

The 49ers' Actions Speak Louder Than Their Words

Aiyuk's assertion appears to be the correct one

Fowler said on Sunday there was currently "not a lot of optimism" in the 49ers and Aiyuk reaching a long-term agreement. Calling a spade a spade, it doesn't look like San Francisco has any intention of meeting their 26-year-old receiver's demands.

Amidst attempted negotiations with Aiyuk, the 49ers rewarded Madden 25 cover athlete Chritstian McCaffrey with a raise and extension all in one, adding money to the two years remaining on his deal and giving him two additional years of security on top of it. They also reportedly engaged the Minnesota Vikings in trade talks for Jefferson ahead of the NFL Draft, indicating they don't consider Aiyuk to be on a similar plane to the league's highest-paid non-quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk not only finished second in yards per reception (17.9) in 2023, but also second in yards per target (12.8). George Pickens edged him out in the first category (18.1), while Khalil Shakir (13.6) outpaced him in the second. The 49ers had three top-10 players in yards per target, with George Kittlle (11.3) and Deebo Samuel (10.0) ranking fourth and T-10th, respectively.

If San Francisco had acquired Jefferson, odds are they would have used him in a capacity akin to that of Aiyuk: giving him the most targets in their offense, but not enough to rank anywhere near the NFL's top weapons. If you look at the two on a per-target basis, Aiyuk has a great argument for a payday in line with Jefferson's. However, barring injury, there will never be enough volume in the 49ers' offense to give him the outstanding yearly totals Jefferson reaches as the clear top option in Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk: 2022-23 Metric Justin Jefferson Brandon Aiyuk Aiyuk on Jefferson's Targets (Appx.) Games 27 33 33 Targets 284 219 347 Receptions 196 153 237 Yards 2,883 2,357 3,490 TD 13 15 16 Yds./Gm. 106.8 71.5 105.6 Tgt./Gm. 10.5 6.6 10.5 Yds./Rec. 14.7 15.4 14.7 Yds./Tgt. 10.2 10.8 10.1

Efficiency is the name of the 49ers' game. As mentioned, they already have three of the NFL's 10 most effective players on a per-target basis, with Aiyuk leading the pack. He's also the youngest and least injury-prone weapon in their offense, including McCaffrey.

The positives associated with Aiyuk far outweigh the negatives. If San Francisco truly valued him long-term, he'd have a new contract by now. Until he gets one, the 49ers' words on wanting him should be taken as trade fodder. The proof is in the pudding.

