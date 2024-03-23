Highlights Brandon Aiyuk has gone from a community college standout to an NFL star.

Aiyuk is due for an extension after this season and has been a popular figure in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

The Steelers, Cardinals, Patriots, and Chargers all make sense as suitable trade partners.

Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the hottest names on the NFL market throughout this offseason, with rumors swirling all around him. Aiyuk has one year left on his deal, and will be a free agent after the 2024 season. It's clear that he will be getting a long-term deal soon, whether that's from the San Francisco 49ers themselves, or another team.

49ers' owner John Lynch recently spoke about Aiyuk, and it seems like he does want Aiyuk to stick around, stating:

I think we have a nice track record of extending the players that are important to us, and Brandon is a guy we want to keep around for a long time.

Still, there have been a ton of rumors regarding Aiyuk, and he hasn't done anything to quiet them down.

Brandon Aiyuk's Background

Aiyuk went from a community college standout to an NFL star

Aiyuk has had a rather interesting football career. Coming out of high school, Aiyuk wasn't heavily noticed by scouts at all. The receiver would eventually play at Sierra College, a community college in California. While there, he put up insane numbers and earned enough recognition to transfer to Arizona State to finish out his collegiate career.

As a Sun Devil, Ayiuk had 98 catches for 1,666 yards with 11 touchdowns in two years. He also helped the Sun Devils to an 8-5 record in 2019, which was their best record since 2014. Aiyuk would eventually be drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Aiyuk's Stats By Year Year Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2020 60 748 5 2021 56 826 5 2022 78 1015 8 2023 75 1342 7

Since then, he's been electric during his time with the 49ers. Through his first four years, Aiyuk has 269 receptions for 3,931 yards with 25 touchdowns to go along with that. He's emerged as an elite receiving threat in Kyle Shanahan's offense, and with one year left on his deal, he's in line for a big payday soon.

With the groundwork laid out, let's dive into where Aiyuk could be suiting up in 2024, if it's not with the 49ers.

Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers

There may be mutual interest between Aiyuk and the Steelers

Thinking about things logistically, the Pittsburgh Steelers make sense as a destination for Aiyuk. Their offense has sputtered for a couple of years now, but they've made some changes this spring.

Kenny Pickett is off to Philadelphia, and they've added both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to the fold. The Steelers have now at least done something about the quarterback situation. Furthermore, Pittsburgh also traded Diontae Johnson, so they have a need at wide receiver again.

The tweet shown above is a big reason for the speculation between Aiyuk and the Steelers. It's not often that a player involved in trade rumors openly flirts with one of those teams, but Aiyuk has chosen to fan the flames here. The Steelers could be a solid fit for Aiyuk, while being in need of some more playmakers for their two new quarterbacks.

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have the assets to add a former divisional foe

The Arizona Cardinals will finally have a full season with a healthy Kyler Murray again. The last time that happened, the team was actually incredibly competitive. Their only problem? Murray has no weapons at his disposal heading into 2024.

Arizona Cardinals Current Offensive Weapons Player Position James Connor RB Michael Carter RB Michael Wilson WR Greg Dortch WR Chris Moore WR Zach Pascal WR Trey McBride TE

While most of these names would be recognizable to the average NFL fan, there isn't really any star-power in this offense for Murray to work with. The Cardinals do have the fourth overall pick, and they have become open to the idea of trading down in the draft.

Even if Arizona holds onto its pick and takes Marvin Harrison Jr., the team would still have a need at receiver because of how bad their corps at the position currently is.

Arizona has six picks in the first three rounds of this year's draft, so they've got some assets if they do feel like swinging a trade for Aiyuk. Adding a difference-maker like him would completely transform the offense and take a bit of pressure off Murray as well.

Trade Partner: Los Angeles Chargers

By trading for Aiyuk, the Chargers could recoup some of their offseason losses.

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a quiet offseason, mainly due to some serious salary cap issues. As a result of that, most of their offensive weapons have gone their separate ways. Their top two receivers are currently Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer, which simply isn't going to be enough to compete with the other talent throughout the AFC.

Chargers Current Offensive Receiving Weapons Player Production in 2023 Joshua Palmer 581 yards, 2 TDs Quentin Johnston 431 yards, 2 TDs Derius Davis 66 yards Will Dissly 172 yards, 1 TD Hayden Hurst 184 yards, 1 TD

Los Angeles entered the offseason with salary cap woes, but because they've lost as many players as they have, they finally have some money to work with. The Chargers currently have roughly $35 million in cap space, so they have some flexibility at this point.

Fortunately, Aiyuk is still under contract for another year. Whichever team trades for him will have to be prepared to give him an extension. Los Angeles will see their cap space rise all the way to $98 million next offseason, so they could always trade for Aiyuk now, and extend him then.

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

If the Patriots draft a quarterback, Aiyuk could be a massive help.

The New England Patriots, for the first time in what feels like forever, find themselves near the top of the draft board. With a roster lacking talent, there are a lot of things that would make sense with the No. 3 overall pick. However, with the amount of QB talent in this draft, they're essentially guaranteed to have one of the best QB prospects fall into their lap.

The Patriots find themselves in a situation similar to the Chargers. They just don't have a lot of talent on their roster, especially on the offense. The line is suspect, the running game is average, and they don't have many talented pass catchers.

The Patriots' top receiver, Demario Douglas, had just 561 yards in 2023, by far the lowest total for a team's leading receiver in the NFL last year.

Simply put, if the Patriots do decide to take a quarterback with the third pick, they're going to have to get him some help. New England has a ton of cap space over the next couple of years, so now would be the time to lock up some potential long-term assets, and Aiyuk would be an excellent start.

