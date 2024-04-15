Highlights Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk unfollowed the San Francisco 49ers on Instagram, presumably as a contract negotiation tactic.

Aiyuk is one of many WRs searching for new deals that could be traded this offseason.

The WR depth in the 2024 NFL Draft is causing many teams to hold off on long-term extensions and trades at this time.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business. And right now, in the Bay Area, business between the San Francisco 49ers and one of their star players is icy at best.

Per NFL Network's Clayton Holloway, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has unfollowed his franchise on Instagram.

The fifth-year pro doesn't use social media much—he has only 12 posts on Instagram—and still follows the team on Twitter/X as of now, but appears to be engaging in negotiation tactics utilized by many players, including Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, while pursuing his well-deserved payday.

Aiyuk finished with the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL last season despite ranking 31st in receptions. His 17.9 yards per reception average was second-best in the league, behind only George Pickens. He earned his first AP All-Pro honor for his efforts, slotting alongside A.J. Brown and Puka Nacua on the Second-Team.

Wide Receivers Are In Great Supply

The draft and trade market are overflowing with choices

49ers general manager John Lynch claimed Aiyuk was the team's top offseason priority in early February. Talks have not appeared to advance very far since then, with Aiyuk stoking trade rumors in a since-deleted tweet discussing his and Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin's similar appearance.

Though Aiyuk's agent has been adamant that his client has not yet requested a trade, that doesn't rule out the possibility in the future if the two sides can't agree on a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk's well-rounded game is illustrated in his PFF grades for last season: he had the second-best receiving grade (91.7), but he also had the fifth-best run-blocking grade (72.9) among WRs too. Aiyuk's S.F. teammate, Jauan Jennings, was the third-best run-blocking wideout by that metric, which speaks to the team's overall dedication to the run game.

Aiyuk is among at least five big-name wide receivers who could be dealt later this offseason. He, Tee Higgins, and CeeDee Lamb would all command large deals on the open market, but the 2024 NFL Draft's insane depth at the position has many teams holding off on long-term contracts for the time being.

It's unlikely any rookie steps in and immediately replaces the production those players give their Super Bowl-contending teams. However, the right one could serve as a more appealing and cheaper long-term alternative. GIVEMESPORT currently has 11 receivers among its top-50 draft prospects, and projects seven of them to be selected in the first round, which would tie an NFL record.

The contract desires of that trio likely resemble something in the neighborhood of the Philadelphia Eagles' new pact with DeVonta Smith, which comes in at three years and $75 million, plus his fifth-year option. The $25 million average annual value ties Smith and teammate A.J. Brown for the fourth-highest AAV among wide receivers, per Spotrac.

