Highlights Former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde, a current free agent, is still undecided about retiring from football.

The Bills have reshaped their secondary this offseason, leaving Hyde as the last of an old guard if he does return.

Buffalo hopes their new starting safety tandem can come close to matching Hyde and Jordan Poyer's massive impact.

Free agent safety Micah Hyde is still making up his mind about partaking in another NFL season.

After four years with the Green Bay Packers to open his career, Hyde joined the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and formed one of the league's best safety tandems alongside fellow free agent signee Jordan Poyer from then through the end of the 2023 campaign, when his own contract expired.

At the season's conclusion, Hyde openly contemplated retirement because of neck injuries he experienced in recent seasons. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said on Thursday that he recently spoke with Hyde, whom he doesn't believe has "totally made a 100% decision either way," according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. Beane later told reporters he "can't tell [them] if Hyde will play again or not."

If he returned to the Bills, Hyde would be the lone holdover from the secondary of the Bills' previous era alongside All-Pro slot corner Taron Johnson.

Poyer was released for nearly $6 million of cap relief on what was a busy day for Buffalo's front office in early March, and agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins shortly thereafter. Pro Bowl corner Tre'Davious White, who was also cut, signed with the Los Angeles Rams in mid-March.

Related Von Miller Has Some Ideas For Buffalo's NFL Draft Day Strategy Buffalo's star defender appears to be advocating for his general manager to navigate his way up the draft board for a premier receiving prospect.

Buffalo Made Insurance Moves In Case Hyde Retires

Bills re-upped with one safety and added another from a conference rival

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Beane's comments seem to indicate Hyde will be welcomed back with open arms if he does indeed decide to lace up his cleats for a 12th professional season. On the chance he hangs them up instead, they needed to be sure they weren't left with a massive hole in their starting lineup, something Beane managed to accomplish in free agency.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are two of just 15 safeties to have recorded 600+ tackles, 15+ TFLs, 5+ INTs, 5+ sacks, and 5+ forced fumbles in the NFL over the last 25 years.

Prior to the opening of the legal tampering period, the Bills secured the services of Taylor Rapp for another three years with a $10.6 million extension. The Super Bowl 56 champion and former Los Angeles Rams starter recorded 50 tackles as a backup for Hyde and Poyer in 2023. His lone interception clinched Buffalo's fourth consecutive AFC East title in the team's Week 18 victory over the Dolphins.

The Bills also added Mike Edwards from the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year pact. Both he and Rapp bring immense playoff experience to the defensive backfield, but were graded among Pro Football Focus' 14 worst safeties in 2023.

However, Buffalo's new projected starters have previously found themselves among the NFL's top-rated safeties. Rapp graded as the 13th-best in 2022, while Edwards earned their ninth-best grade in 2020.

The Bills are hoping the duo can offer something close to the level of production Hyde—four top-11 positional grades from 2017-2021—and Poyer—four top-21 positional grades in the same span—provided over the past seven years in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT currently projects Buffalo to add a top-five safety prospect with their second-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Source: Joe Buscaglia

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.