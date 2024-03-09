Highlights Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed on a one-year extension.

Graham's crucial locker room presence outweighs his dwindling on-field role.

Philadelphia is facing a very important offseason that could determine the direction they take moving forward.

One of head coach Nick Sirianni's biggest locker room leaders is getting back in the saddle.

Late Saturday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Philadelphia Eagles and long-time defensive end Brandon Graham came to terms on a one-year extension, locking the soon-to-be 36-year-old in for the 2024 campaign. Graham, who will be partaking in his 15th NFL season next year, has only played for the Eagles since being selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia needs Graham's leadership in 2024

Next season holds massive importance in determining the franchise's direction

Through his first 14 years in the league, Graham has been a solid player with brief bursts of excellence. He has earned one second-team All-Pro honor (2016) and made one Pro-Bowl roster (2020), while topping eight sacks in a season four different times.

His single-season high sack total of 11 came in 2022, when Philadelphia became the fourth team in NFL history to reach the 70-sack plateau. The Eagles had an NFL-record four players post double-digit sacks that year, which ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Philadelphia Eagles Sack Leaders - 2022 Player Sack Total Haason Reddick 16.0 Javon Hargrave 11.0 Josh Sweat 11.0 Brandon Graham 11.0 Fletcher Cox 7.0

As Graham has aged, he has unsurprisingly taken a smaller role in Philadelphia's defense. He has never played more than 75% of the team's defensive snaps in a single season, but hasn't eclipsed 43% of snaps since his 2020 Pro-Bowl year. Despite his waning on-field presence, he's still an immensely valuable voice within the locker room and embodies the Philly culture.

Ahead of 2024, the Eagles are in a state of flux. Their biggest leader, center Jason Kelce, retired on Tuesday; their defensive anchor, Fletcher Cox, is set to hit free agency in four days. The exodus of these massive tone-setters coming after the team's impressively poor ending to the 2023 season doesn't help matters. Graham, seemingly the last of the old guard, is integral toward preserving the foundation they've built over the past decade and positioning Philly's new core for success.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The 2023 Eagles became the first team in NFL history to begin a regular season 10-1 and fail to reach 12 wins.

It's still possible Cox returns to give Graham some assistance with that massive task. Otherwise, it falls entirely on Graham's shoulders. He has stepped up against the weight of the world before, delivering the game-sealing strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl 52 to clinch Philadelphia's first-ever Super Bowl championship. But the Eagles are at an even more critical juncture now, and could experience even larger changes this time next year if they cannot put their woes behind them.

