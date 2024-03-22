Highlights New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram left Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic with a knee injury.

The game was just the Pelicans' second loss in March.

Ingram's potential absence may significantly affect the Pelicans' playoff run, along with possibly their current standing in the Western Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram was forced to leave the game versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday night with an apparent knee injury.

Early in the third quarter, Ingram was defending a drive by Magic guard Jalen Suggs. The collision caused Ingram to land awkwardly on his left knee, and his leg bent in a concerning manner.

This impact sent Ingram down to the floor, where he had to be helped up by his teammates. He was forced to head to the locker room and leave the game. Ingram was later ruled out and did not return.

Prior to Ingram’s departure, he had played 21 minutes, putting up 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. He was 7-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Pelicans Suffer Second Loss of March Amid Ingram's Injury

Magic defeat moved New Orleans to 7-2 in the month

The Pelicans would end up dropping the game against the Magic by a score of 121-106. Zion Williamson put up 20 points with seven rebounds, while CJ McCollum helped out with 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

For the Magic, Suggs led with 22 points, but All-Star Paolo Banchero recorded a triple-double consisting of 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while shooting 9-of-18 from the field. Franz Wagner also tallied 18 points, and it was relatively smooth sailing for the Magic at the end.

The game was a departure from New Orleans’ dominant play of late, picking up their second loss three weeks into the month after a 7-1 start to March. But the concern for the Pelicans is surely on more than their March record, as Ingram's injury looms large, potentially impacting their playoff outlook.

Impressive Season for Pelicans Thus Far Regardless

Ingram was in midst of impressive 2023-24 campaign as one of New Orleans' top players

This season, Ingram had averaged 21.0 points per game, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game heading into Thursday's matchup with the Magic. He has shot a strong 48.9 percent from the field, and 35.7 percent from the three point range.

Brandon Ingram – 2023-24 Stats PPG 21.0 RPG 5.1 APG 5.8 FG% 48.9 3PT% 35.7

Ingram is an irreplaceable component of the Pelicans’ current trio of himself, Williamson, and McCollum. If Ingram is out long-term, the Pelicans will face a tall order in April. And while they sit in the fifth seed currently in the West, the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are all just two games back in the standings, which could make this final stretch of the season incredibly interesting.