After a solid 2023-24 campaign, Brandon Ingram struggled in the postseason for the New Orleans Pelicans . The Pelicans ended up getting swept, losing 4-0 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. After another disappointing finish for both Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans, GM David Griffin is looking for a change.

Ingram is looking to receive a full max contract extension this offseason, one that the Pelicans are wary of giving him. The Pelicans may instead look to shop him to a contender, in order to shake up their roster a bit around newly added point guard Dejounte Murray. Here are five teams that may try to acquire Ingram this offseason.

Sacramento Kings

Kings go all-in after DeRozan signing

In 2022-23, the Sacramento Kings surpassed the most optimistic of expectations when the franchise made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. After their most successful season in over 17 years, they managed to have one of their most disappointing yet after missing out on the playoffs entirely in 2024.

The Kings decided to make a win-now move in the competitive west when they completed a sign and trade to acquire the former six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan . This acquisition certainly makes them better, but is frankly not enough to make some real noise in the West. Sacramento's best course of action is to go all-in on a guy like Ingram and hope a core of De'Aaron Fox , Domantas Sabonis , DeRozan, and Ingram is enough star power to get over the hump in the West. The trade could look something like this.

Mock Trade Kings Receive Brandon Ingram Pelicans Receive Cameron Johnson Malik Monk Day’Ron Sharpe 2027 FRP (SAC) Nets Receive Kevin Huerter Matt Ryan 2028 FRP Swap (SAC) 2029 FRP (SAC)

Sacramento has made it known that they are unwilling to trade Keegan Murray in any deal involving Lauri Markkanen or Brandon Ingram . A package centered around multiple first-round picks and Malik Monk makes for a perfect trade for all involved. Adding Ingram without giving up Murray gives Sacramento one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. They would lose quite a bit of their bench depth with this trade, but would still have some suitable bench players in Keon Ellis , Trey Lyles , and recently signed Jordan McLaughlin . Sacramento wouldn’t be able to complete this trade until December 15th as they just signed Monk to a new contract, but once we get to this point in the season, the Kings should have no hesitation to pull the trigger on this trade.

For the Brooklyn Nets , their biggest get from the deal is two future first-round picks. Stockpiling draft assets is ideal for a Brooklyn team that is trying to rebuild, and getting some draft capital back for Cameron Johnson is the right move as he no longer fits their timeline. Losing Day’Ron Sharpe is unfortunate for the Nets, but obtaining draft capital should be the Nets' primary goal. Huerter is also a nice vet to add to the roster that the Nets could reroute to another team at the trade deadline for more assets.

As for New Orleans, this trade gives the Pelicans one of the best backup guards in the league, as well as another 3-and-D player in Cam Johnson to add to the versatility of this team. Sharpe also gives the Pelicans much-needed center depth. Monk can provide most of the scoring that Ingram did at a way cheaper contract and gives the Pelicans more options to go to down the stretch. The Pelicans also get a first-round pick out of the deal, one that they can trade down the line for more bench depth.

If the Pelicans are looking to acquire a star center in return for Ingram, they may look to go in a different direction

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers switch up their core

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2024-25 season as virtual locks to make the postseason. However, there is little to no hope that this Cavalier team can make it past the second round as their roster is currently constructed. Cleveland's best hope to upset teams like the New York Knicks , Philadelphia 76ers , or even the Boston Celtics , is to shake up their core. Trading for Ingram may be that exact move. The trade could look something like this.

Mock Trade Cavaliers Receive Brandon Ingram Pelicans Receive Jarrett Allen Caris LeVert

Adding Ingram gives the Cavaliers more scoring at the wing, which was a notable weakness of this Cleveland team. Last year Cleveland tried to help with their scoring on the wing by signing forward Max Strus to a 4 year $62 million contract. While Strus has been solid for Cleveland in his tenure so far, he is not even close to the player that Ingram is. This move would move Strus to the bench, which would give Cleveland some extra bench scoring to help replace the loss of Caris LeVert .

Losing Allen would be a tough blow defensively for the Cavs, but it would allow for Evan Mobley to move to his natural position at center, and could pivot the Cavs to going after a three-point shooting power forward to open up their spacing.

As for the Pelicans, they add an elite shot-blocking big man to pair with Zion, and they acquire a solid bench scorer in LeVert. Allen gives the Pelicans a defensive interior presence that they have been lacking for years, and pairing this with the perimeter defense of Murphy III and Jones will make the Pelicans a serious threat in the west.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors create a new big-3

The Golden State Warriors had a tough start to their offseason when Klay Thompson left to join the Dallas Mavericks. They have since bounced back, and have signed multiple veterans to pair with Stephen Curry , including Buddy Hield , De'Anthony Melton , and Kyle Anderson .

While these moves may have softened the blow that was Klay Thompson leaving, it doesn't get them any closer to becoming a contender. Ingram could be the missing piece for this Warriors team and could help them to get back in contention. For the Warriors to have a chance in the Western Conference, they need to pair another All-Star player with Stephen Curry, and that's exactly what Ingram would provide. The trade could look something like this.

Mock Trade Warriors Receive Brandon Ingram Pelicans Receive Jonathan Kuminga Andrew Wiggins Trayce Jackson-Davis 2025 FRP 2027 FRP

This trade would certainly be a risk for Golden State, as losing a young promising player in Jonathan Kuminga , as well as two unprotected first-round picks could end up being disastrous for them. The upside of this trade, however, is one that is definitely worth considering. Adding Ingram would certainly bring the Warriors back into the playoff race next season, and if all goes well, the Warriors would have a fighting chance to make it out of the West.

Steve Kerr recently admitted on a radio show that Stephen Curry is not being included in trade talks but everyone else on the roster is. This includes young forward Jonathan Kuminga, who may need to be dealt in order to acquire an All-Star player like Ingram.

As for the Pelicans, this move gives them a young forward with the potential to pair with Zion and also solves their noticeable problem at center. Jackson-Davis had a promising rookie season and could prove to be a quality player with consistent starter minutes. Wiggins would also be a nice piece to add to the Pelicans core.

The Pelicans could also package the Warriors picks in a future trade to try to add even more depth to this roster. The Warriors pick in 2027 should have decent value as, at the end of the 2027 season, Curry will be 39 years old. The Pelicans clearly need a shake-up to their roster and adding young depth plus picks may be the best option for them. If they want to explore other options in terms of adding depth, there is one more direction the team could go.

The trade certainly is a drastic shift for the Warriors, but in a stacked Western Conference, adding talent any way they can to capitalize on Curry's window will be their only priority.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis builds championship core after injury-riddled season

The Memphis Grizzlies had a disappointing season last year that was filled with injuries. When healthy, this Grizzlies team is a serious threat, as many have forgotten they finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference in both 2022 and 2023. With how many teams in the west this season are battling for championship contention, the Grizzlies may need to make one more move to give themselves the best chance at winning a championship. That move may be going all-in for Ingram. A trade for Ingram could look something like this.

Mock Trade Grizzlies Receive Brandon Ingram Pelicans Receive Marcus Smart Zach Edey Vince Williams Jr. Brandon Clarke 2025 FRP (Lottery Protected) 2027 FRP

Brandon Ingram would provide the Grizzlies with an extra scoring threat at the wing that would more than make up for the loss of Dillon Brooks from a year ago. The Grizzlies are giving up a lot of depth in this scenario, but to get an All-Star type player in Ingram in return, makes the move feel like a no-brainer.

Even after the trade, the Grizzlies would maintain a solid amount of depth off the bench, including Santi Aldama , GG Jackson II , and Jake LaRavia . Luke Kennard will also likely return to the team via free agency. This move is not without its risks, but the Grizzlies' best chance of winning a championship is by completing this trade.

As for the Pelicans, this trade gives them an enormous amount of bench depth. Adding Marcus Smart to the Pelicans' already elite perimeter defensive core of Murphy III and Jones, will make them arguably the best perimeter defensive team in the league. Williams and Clarke would be nice sparkplugs off the bench, and Zach Edey could potentially start if he lives up to the hype from his Summer League debut.

Acquiring an absurd amount of depth along with young talent and future first-round picks is the perfect package for a player who New Orleans wants to avoid paying the max. If this trade were made, both the Pelicans and Grizzlies would get better and would both be formidable foes in the Western Conference.