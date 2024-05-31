Highlights Brandon Ingram's poor playoff performances has led to trade rumors, with the Philadelphia 76ers one of the teams potentially interested in the All-Star.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ season ended abruptly in the first-round of the playoffs having had to navigate yet another post-season without their leading star, Zion Williamson.

However, it was expected that two-time NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram would be able to man the fort in his absence, though a lack of production throughout their lone playoff series may have made him more susceptible to a trade in the upcoming off-season, according to league insider Mark Medina.

Off-Season Overhaul Incoming?

Pelicans struggled in post-season without Zion Williamson on the court

While it seemed that the Pelicans were finally heading towards being genuine playoff contenders with their big three of Ingram, Williamson and CJ McCollum all, for the most part, being healthy, and some impressive play from their supporting cast, including Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, their playoff aspirations would take another knock when franchise star suffered yet another untimely injury in their Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers, a game which they would go on to lose.

Despite reaching the playoffs anyway as the eighth seed after dismantling the Sacramento Kings, the Pelicans would be unable to find their form in the first-round without Williamson, subsequently falling victim to a 4-0 sweep to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In that series, Ingram struggled to get things going despite his multidimensional skill-set, and was virtually a non-factor in those four tumultuous outings.

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson - 2023-24 Three-Man LineUps Category Statistic OFFRTG 111.6 DEFRTG 114.8 NETRTG -3.2 AST% 63.5 REB% 50.7 TS% 58.2 PIE 49.6

As a result, this only fueled trade rumors surrounding the two-time All-Star, where it has since been reported that he is looking as though he has suited up in a Pelicans uniform for the last time.

With his slender 6-foot-8 frame, there is a huge upside to his offensive game, and as such, there is likely to be a big market for the forward, with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a plethora of cap space available to them this summer, having reportedly demonstrated some interest in the 26-year-old, though he is considered a Plan B option if they fail to attract their No. 1 target, Paul George.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have also been linked with Ingram as potential trade destinations.

‘Not the Summer of Complacency’ for Pelicans

While he feels that the combination of the trio of Ingram, Williamson and McCollum has worked well this season, especially the duo of Ingram and Williamson, Medina believes that the Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin's, comments have signaled that they may look to be aggressive in the off-season. Whether that means going all out to trade Ingram, or not, remains unclear.

“It's very telling what David Griffin, the Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations said to reporters after the season, where he said in past seasons, they've always erred on the side of continuity. But he said, ‘we've seen enough, good and bad’. So, he was saying this is not the summer of complacency. I don't think it's about trading Brandon Ingram no matter what, but I also don't think that Brandon Ingram is untouchable. When healthy, that trio has been really good with Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum. That duo with Williamson, even though they're ball-dominant players, I think that they can still co-exist really well.”

Ingram Was Expected To Be More Productive in Post-Season

Reflecting back on the Pelicans’ 0-4 sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first-round playoff series, Medina thought that Ingram would have showcased himself as the physical scorer that he has shown himself to be throughout not just this past regular season, but also throughout his entire professional career.

Alas, he was unable to compete with his match-up, which, in the series, was largely Lu Dort, which may have raised some concerns with the front office and altered what they might plan to do this off-season.

“No doubt, the Pelicans, as a team, were going to struggle against Oklahoma City without Zion Williamson, but I thought that if nothing else, Brandon Ingram would be able to play well as an individual scorer and increase his workload. Maybe it wouldn’t have led to wins, but I would have expected that he'd have been a lot more productive, would have been able to handle the physicality of Lu Dort, but he just wasn't efficient or able to match that physicality on a night-to-night basis. So with that, all options are on the table with the Pelicans.”

Struggled To Translate Game Into Post-Season

20.8 PPG in 2023-24 regular season, only 14.3 PPG in post-season

Though the 2023-24 regular season campaign was statistically Ingram’s lowest scoring output since moving to New Orleans in 2019, still averaging 20-plus points per game with 20.8, it has also been his healthiest for the ball club, in which he suited up 64 times, the most of his career since his rookie season on the Lakers in the 2016-17 season.

Medina highlighted his particular areas of strength, including his ability to finish in the post, and from the outside, though the journalist also acknowledged his post-season struggles, and his lack of results may ultimately see him moved on elsewhere.

“He has a really versatile skill-set as a post player, finisher, three-point shooter. I think that he is a thinker, and he knows how to navigate double-teams, but this is a bottom line, results business.”

Adding to his 20.8 points per contest during the regular season campaign, in which he shot 49.2 percent from the field, the most in his Pelicans career, and 35.5 percent from downtown, Ingram also contributed 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, the second-best distribution mark of his nine-year NBA career.

However, his post-season numbers this season are nowhere near as impressive, struggling to score from the field, and averaging only 14.3 points, the third most on the team behind McCollum (17.8 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (14.5 points), at a 34.5 percent shooting clip and a lowly 25.0 percent from the three-ball.

He would also only grab 4.5 rebounds, a mark five other members of his team surpassed, and 3.3 assists.

Ingram’s shooting concerns in the playoffs were evident, and when broken down by range, there was a severe drop-off in production from all facets of the court.

Brandon Ingram - 2023-24 Season Shooting By Zone Distance Regular Season Post-Season FGA FG% FGA FG% < 8 ft. 4.1 62.8 3.0 33.3 8-16 ft. 5.2 50.2 6.0 37.5 16-24 ft. 2.8 45.9 2.8 36.4 24+ ft. 3.8 35.8 1.8 28.6

From less than 8 feet away from the basket, Ingram had scored at a rate of 62.8 percent from his 4.1 attempts per contest, but in the post-season, this figure dipped to only 33.3 percent off of his 3.0 attempts.

A similar trend followed in the mid-range, albeit not as steep, where he had previously converted his shots at 48.3 percent accuracy (5.4 attempts) during the 2023-24 campaign, a number which would drop to 42.9 percent (5.3 attempts) in the post-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Pelicans ranked sixth overall in Player Impact Estimate this season with a 52.4 rating.

All in all, in the absence of Williamson, Ingram couldn’t step up to the task and lead the team, showing himself more as a complementary star than a number one option.

As a result, especially with Williamson’s health concerns since he entered the league, the Pelicans front-office may now be thinking of cashing in on the two-time All-Star in favor of players they know would be able to be consistent in their play if their leading man was to go down at any point again.

Whether they do decide to move on from Ingram, though, remains to be seen.

