Highlights Brandon Ingram may be on his way out of New Orleans, with potential trade destinations including the Hawks and Sixers.

His inconsistent playoff performance and salary concerns contribute to the possibility of him leaving the Pelicans.

Despite some struggles, Ingram's talent and potential still make him an attractive target for several NBA teams.

It is looking increasingly likely that Brandon Ingram has suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans for the final time, with his name being floated around in the NBA ’s latest trade rumors. Should his time in New Orleans be over, league insider Mark Medina lists the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers as the best fits for his skill-set, and could help bolster those teams' respective chances of success next season.

Breaking Up the All-Star Trio?

Ingram has been linked with a move away from the Pelicans this off-season

The Pelicans could be breaking up the All-Star trio of Zion Williamson , Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum this off-season with the likelihood that Ingram will be departing from the team ever-increasing, especially in light of the recent report that New Orleans are seemingly unwilling to give him a max contract extension that he is eyeing.

Part of this is thought to be down to the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, or CBA, which is set to see teams around the league, including the Pelicans, face some payroll issues with three players, including Ingram, on the team already commanding $30-plus million a season (Williamson, McCollum).

Another part of it is that Ingram, in particular, has been an inconsistent performer, and his virtual non-shows in the playoffs certainly didn’t help either.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2024-25 Payroll Projection Player Salary Cap Hit (millions) Zion Williamson $36.7 Brandon Ingram $36.0 CJ McCollum $33.3 Herb Jones $12.9 Larry Nance Jr. $11.2

A very talented scorer with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, and coming off one of his healthiest seasons to date, Ingram will undoubtedly generate a wide array of interest from across the league, with his name being linked to the Sixers, who have a plethora of cap space available this summer, and are thought to be monitoring his situation, though Paul George still remains their No. 1 target.

The Atlanta Hawks have also seen reports linking them to the 2020 All-Star, with the Pelicans expressing a desire to trade for a guard, and the Hawks thought to be shopping either Dejounte Murray or Trae Young , though it is still uncertain which player they have decided to move on from.

Both the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers , among others, have been touted as good potential fits for Ingram, though, where the Cavaliers in particular could come into play, with reports that the Pelicans have expressed interest in trading for Jarrett Allen , though there is still uncertainty over whether the organization will or won’t run it back with the squad that won a playoff series this season.

Ingram Is a ‘Great Talent’ but Has Shown ‘Mixed Signals’

Medina highlights the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers as two teams who would be a good fit for Ingram, with him considered a good fit around the Sixers in particular due to being able to break away from the pressure of having to be one of the top two scoring options on a consistent basis.

As it pertains to Atlanta, the journalist believes he would fit well as he wouldn’t have to shoulder a large bulk of the ball-handling responsibilities, leaving that down to the point-guard on the roster, whomever that may turn out to be.

“I think his best fit would be with either Atlanta or Philadelphia. With Brandon Ingram, he could fit in with Atlanta because they’ll have Dejounte Murray or Trae Young handling point guard duties. He can give them wing presence, both as a scorer and as a defender. With the Sixers, they have a roster tailor-made for Joel Embiid, and I think that Brandon Ingram could be a really good fit with Tyrese Maxey to make that trio work really well together. I think that we saw with New Orleans, that could really work well with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, it was just hard because Zion then had an injury during the playoffs. And what the playoffs also illustrated is, Brandon Ingram is a really great talent, but sometimes he shows mixed signals about being able to be that number one guy, and then not being ready to do that on a night-to-night basis. So here that can shield that pressure from having to be that number one guy definitively throughout the season, as opposed to maybe doing it occasionally.”

Season of Ups and Downs

64 GP is most since 2016-17, but 20.0 PPG lowest since 2018-19 season with Lakers

For the most part, the 2023-24 campaign has been a positive one, in which Ingram had his healthiest season since his rookie campaign in 2016-17, when with the L.A. Lakers , in which he played 64 regular season games.

He was also the Pelicans' second-leading scorer, averaging 20.8 points per contest on 49.2 percent from the field, his best shooting return since the 2018-19 season, again when with the Lakers, though it was his lowest points per game average in a regular season since that same season. He would tally on 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.

Furthermore, he statistically had the most efficient season of his career, as measured by his net rating, in which he helped the Pelicans to outscore their opponents by 4.0 points per 100 possessions.

Brandon Ingram - 2023-24 Season Shooting By Zone Distance Regular Season Post-Season FGA FG% FGA FG% < 8 ft. 4.1 62.8 3.0 33.3 8-16 ft. 5.2 50.2 6.0 37.5 16-24 ft. 2.8 45.9 2.8 36.4 24+ ft. 3.8 35.8 1.8 28.6

However, he appeared to run out of gas by the time the post-season came around, at least offensive, where struggled mightily to find his rhythm, recording only 14.3 points, the third-most behind McCollum (17.8 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (14.5 points), at which he shot at a reduced 34.5 percent from the field, and a measly 25.0 percent from distance.

The 26-year-old further struggled with other areas of production for his team, recording a reduced 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

On the defensive side of the ball, though, he actually performed much better in the post-season, holding his opponents to 43.4 percent from the field overall, 6.7 percent fewer than their 50.1 percent field goal average.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brandon Ingram's plus-2.7 plus/minus rating this season was a career-high, and throughout his eight seasons in the NBA, he has progressively improved everyseason.

For context, throughout the regular season, when the primary defender, he limited his opponents to 48.1 percent shooting from the field - 4.7 percent more than his post-season numbers - which was higher than his opponents' averages of 47.4 percent shooting overall, for a percentage difference of 0.8 percent.

All in all, there are many positives to take away from Ingram's season, and at 26-years-old, he is only really beginning to enter his prime.

While there have been some shortcomings along the way, whether that be his post-season scoring, or his regular-season defensive liabilities at times, he is still an All-Star-caliber player who could thrive under the right system and in the right environment, and both the Hawks and the Sixers could fit that mold.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.