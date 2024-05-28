Highlights Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been sued in Duval County Civil Court.

The lawsuit alleges McManus sexually assaulted two staffers on the Jaguars' 2023 team flight to London.

McManus' attorney intends to "aggressively defend" him from the "false allegations."

New Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars are being sued in civil court over McManus' alleged actions throughout the course of the Jaguars' team flight to London last season.

According to ESPN staff writer Michael DiRocco, the two women -- reported as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II -- are accusing McManus of sexual assault, saying he was "rubbing himself against them and grinding against them" on the plane during the overseas trip. They are suing the Jaguars for "failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team."

Jacksonville told ESPN they were aware of the lawsuit on Monday night:

We're aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.

The two women are demanding a trial by jury and seeking more than $1 million for "severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation."

McManus' Attorney Vehemently Denied The Allegations

He stated the lawsuit is "an extortion attempt"

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

McManus, who's entering his 11th NFL campaign, joined the Commanders in free agency after connecting on 30 of 37 field goal attempts (81.8%) and converting all 35 of his extra-point tries in 2023. Washington is not a subject of the Duval County litigation, but also learned about the suit on Monday and prepared a statement on it:

Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.

In addition to rubbing and grinding on both women, Jane Doe I accused McManus of "trying to kiss her while she was seated during a session of turbulence." She also stated she made eye contact with another Jaguars' player who "looked ashamed of McManus' behavior" while the initial alleged assault was ongoing.

McManus' attorney, Brett R. Galloway, released a statement of his own on Monday night, asserting the proceeding was "part of a campaign to defame and disparage" his client.

These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations... we intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt.

According to the suit, the two women have "been removed from the core crew that staffs Jaguars charter flights" since the alleged incident transpired. They believe the Jaguars "committed gross negligence" by not "training [McManus] about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff" and failing to "adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by employees."

This is a developing story and the outcome of this lawsuit is yet to be determined.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.