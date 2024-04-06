Highlights LaMelo Ball's absence allows Brandon Miller to emerge as a potential star for the Charlotte Hornets with strong scoring.

Miller's mental maturity, work ethic, and high basketball IQ set him apart from other rookies.

Coach Clifford praises Miller's readiness to learn and improve, positioning him as a future franchise face.

There is something to be said about having a parent who played a college sport. Not only are physical talents passed down, but mental attitudes as well. And if you look in Charlotte, you can see it manifest in the form of a six-seven wing on the verge of stardom.

Not only has Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller established himself as a future star in the league, he has also emerged as the face of the Hornets, possibly overtaking guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball has been his usual, franchise-leading self when healthy. And that's been the problem. Ball has struggled to stay healthy. Out of the 75 games the Hornets have played this season, Ball has appeared in only 22. And it will stay at 22 games as the Hornets have decided to shut down Ball for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. The same ankle that has caused Ball to miss significant time over the past two seasons.

The absence of one young star means the emergence of another. The same traits that made Miller the second overall selection in the 2023 draft have been on display during his rookie campaign.

Offensive Explosion

Miller's Impressive Traits Have Been on Display All Season

His length and ball control allowed him to penetrate the lane and attack the rim in college. Miller excels at that in the NBA with a two-point field goal percentage of 48.6.

His 17.1 points per game is impressive. He ranks second in the NBA for rookies. But his scoring over the past five games shows signs that he is emerging as a potential focal point for the future.

Over the past five games, Miller is averaging 20.1 points per game. His field goal percentage has also increased over the past five games, but not by much.

Miller's Last 5 Games Category Last 10 Games Regular Season PPG 20.1 17.1 FG% 45% 43% 3 PT % 37.5% 36.8% BPG 0.8 0.6

With no star running mate due to Ball's injury, Miller's increase in scoring coupled with improved efficiency made it even more impressive. His most notable stretch of games came in late January and early February where, for six games, Miller averaged 27.6 points per game.

He has earned multiple Rookie of the Month accolades, becoming only the sixth Hornet in franchise history to do so.

Mental Maturity

Miller's IQ Has Allowed Him To Shine Early

All of this has been accomplished in spite of the questions surrounding Miller and his off-court issues from his lone year at Alabama University.

Stats for Notable Rookie Player PPG RPG STL Victor Wembanyama 21.2 10.5 1.3 Brandon Miller 17.1 4.3 0.9 Chet Holmgren 16.6 7.9 0.6 Scoot Henderson 13.5 3.1 0.7

But that was in the past. Now, Miller has risen to the occasion. His talent is only matched by his work ethic to get better and stronger.

Head coach Steve Clifford will step down at the end of the season, but that didn't stop him from praising his rookie.

"He's unlike most of the younger players, to me, that have come in the league the last five or six years... He doesn't need 18 days of rep, or ask why or anything...He can work on something in the afternoon and do it that night. That's what the greatest players do in this league."

High praise from a man with experience against wings like Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. His IQ has placed him in a different tier than most of the other rookies. Where most need time to develop into players capable of leading a franchise, Miller shows signs right away.

His willingness to become a student, despite being the second overall pick, shows the maturity needed of someone expected to become the face of a franchise.

So, as long as Ball continues to unfortunately miss time, Miller will be there to shine. And if the franchise ever decides to lean on Miller for good, he has shown he is ready for that.