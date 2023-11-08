Highlights The Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the draft, despite controversy and doubts over whether they should have elected to select Scoot Henderson instead.

Miller has lived up to expectations so far, showing versatile scoring and defensive skills like Paul George and Kevin Durant.

The Hornets are struggling as a team, but Miller has shown great potential to form a strong partnership with LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets elected to select Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to add some wing depth to their rotation. Having made most of his appearances in the league so far coming off the bench, NBA writer Mark Medina has highlighted the 21-year-old as a particular stand-out so far due to his versatile two-way skill-set, likening his potential to that of multi-time All-Stars Paul George and Kevin Durant.

Charlotte Hornets off-season

Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, the Hornets had a decision to make over who they would select with the No. 2 overall pick. The consensus was that it would be between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, in which they opted to select the latter, which with it, brought controversy as many experts thought Henderson was more NBA-ready. However, there was also doubt over whether the G-League Ignite player would be able to fit alongside point-guard LaMelo Ball, and, as such, felt the forward was the better option.

With Miller now a part of the organization, the Hornets looked to strengthen the roster in free-agency, and after the departures of Kelly Oubre and Jr. Dennis Smith Jr. to the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, they decided to reward PJ Washington with a three-year, $48 million contract. Last season he averaged a career-high 18.5 points, including two three-pointers per game, becoming the first player in Hornets franchise history to average those two threes and a block per game across an entire season. Former first-round pick, Frank Ntilikina, was also brought into the side on a one-year veteran’s minimum deal having spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks, but has yet to make an appearance after sustaining a fractured left tibia in a pre-season game against the Boston Celtics, and is expected to be out for a minimum of 20 games.

Medina – Miller has ‘lived up to what talent evaluators thought of him’

The Alabama Crimson Tide alum has come into the league with a lot of pressure on his shoulders as a result of being the number two overall pick, especially when there were debates over whether the Hornets should have picked Scoot Henderson over him, but Medina believes that the young wing is proving himself on the biggest stage to be exactly what the talent evaluators thought he was in this early phase of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Brandon Miller is another player that's jumped out. There was a lot of debate about ‘hey did the Charlotte Hornets make the wrong choice with selecting him at number two?’. And while it's too early to project anything about Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, for better and for worse, I think what has been impressive with Brandon Miller is that so far, he's lived up to what talent evaluators thought of him. He's a younger version of players like Paul George and Kevin Durant where he's a really good scorer, can attack the basket, can shoot from mid-range and from deep, and he's a really good perimeter defender.”

Start to life in the NBA

Unlike the two rookies drafted ahead of him in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, Miller did not start his NBA career immediately in the starting line-up, having played his first five games of the season coming off the bench as the sixth man. However, due to an injury to the Hornets’ leading scorer, Terry Rozier, the 21-year-old has since woven his way into the starting line-up for now, assuming the shooting guard position, and will continue to do so until the veteran is able to return to the court.

Brandon Miller - Alabama college statistics Minutes Played 32.6 Points 18.8 Assists 2.1 Rebounds 8.2 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first six games, the rookie is averaging 31.3 minutes per game in which he is posting 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the three-point line, respectively. His true shooting percentage currently sits at 54.1 percent. Perhaps his best performance so far in his young career came in only his third NBA game where he went toe-to-toe with the Brooklyn Nets’ break-out star Cam Thomas, scoring 22 points and nine rebounds in 36 minutes in their 133-121 loss.

As a whole, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves sitting in 13th in the Eastern Conference, currently with a losing record of 2-4. However, the season has only just started and there is plenty of time to add to the win column by working on their key weaknesses, which at the moment includes three-point shooting. Currently, Charlotte rank 12th overall for points scored per game (116.3), though, they are struggling to convert from outside, averaging only 30.6 percent from behind the line, a percentage that is greater than only the Los Angeles Lakers (29.8%) and Portland Trail Blazers (29.5%).

While the Charlotte Hornets haven’t exactly got off to the greatest start as a team, they appear to have found a gem in Brandon Miller and once he has become fully accustomed to their style of play and system, as well as adjusting to the step up from college to the NBA, he has shown glimpses of his potential to become a star in this league. With him on the roster, as well as having LaMelo Ball running the point, they may just form a partnership that can take the Hornets to new heights, although that feels someway off yet.