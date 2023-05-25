Brandon Miller is a projected third overall pick in this year's NBA draft and NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport he believes Miller will make an immediate impact with whatever team he signs for.

The 6 foot 9 prodigy played college basketball at Alabama and is thought to go third overall - with that pick currently belonging to Portland Trail Blazers. The guard entered college as a top-five recruit out of high school and seemed destined to get drafted into the NBA. One year later, that's exactly where he's headed.

Miller will make impact with Trail Blazers

In college, Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and showed he can lead an offense while playing a ton of minutes. NBA writer Mark Medina has tipped him to be snapped up at number 3 in the draft, and expects Miller to make an 'instant impact'.

"I think that in Brandon Miller's case, there is still a value from a player development standpoint and from a coaching standpoint, to be in traditional NCAA college basketball because those qualities as far as the number of games that they're playing, the amount of instruction they're receiving from quality coaches, I think can still make a difference with their adaptability to the NBA. So expect Brandon Miller to be picked at number three and make an instant impact with whichever team selects them," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

As Mark Medina said, Brandon Miller did go the NCAA route while Victor Wembanyama - the projected first overall pick - played in Europe, and Scoot Henderson - the projected second overall pick - played in the G League this past season. According to Medina, the NCAA route will benefit Miller in the long run as he got to play a very similar style to the NBA.

Miller's legal trouble

However, Miller does have some legal trouble as in February, a Tuscaloosa police officer testified that Miller brought a firearm to teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in Alabama earlier that year.

When the news broke, many reporters thought that Miller would be off NBA draft boards. But after being interviewed by the police, Miller faces no charges for the incident and was able to finish his college season and cement himself as the number three prospect.