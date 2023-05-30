Brandon Miller is expected to be the third overall pick in this year's 2023 NBA Draft, NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport.

The NBA Draft is set for June 22 and the first overall pick will be Victor Wembanyama while Scoot Henderson is projected to go second. Both have been expected to be the top-two picks for years now, but Brandon Miller - who had a lot of success with Alabama - is most likely to go third overall, which the Portland Trail Blazers currently hold.

Medina thinks Miller's game fits the NBA

Although Miller won't be a top pick and isn't considered a franchise-changing prospect, Medina thinks the 20-year-old will find a lot of success in the NBA.

"He's certainly not getting the same amount of attention with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson rightfully so because isn't going to be to franchise-changing prospects," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"But, I think that Brandon Miller with Alabama is probably going to be the number third pick. He's the top freshman in all of college basketball last season. I think when you look at his game, he brings a lot of qualities as needed in today's NBA with being able to be a really good finisher at the rim.

"He's a quality passer, defensively, he needs some more work, but I think that he's also shown that he's capable of defending multiple positions," Medina continued. "There's always this unknown when you're looking at a Victor Wembanyama being a foreign prospect playing overseas, a Scoot Henderson playing with the G League Ignite team. No doubt, these players are going to excel because of just how talented they are."

Miller's college career

Brandon Miller entered Alabama this season as one of the most highly-touted freshmen in all college basketball, and he lived up to the hype. In 37 games, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.4% from three.

Although his offensive ability seems NBA-ready, as Medina points out, his defense likely needs some work. With Alabama, Miller was never defending the opposing team's best player but in the NBA, teams will go after Miller if they know his defense is not up to standard.

But, all signs point to Miller being a very good NBA player and a shrewd choice at third in the draft, even if he perhaps lacks the uniqueness of Wembanyama or Henderson.