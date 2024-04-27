Highlights Brandon Miller is emerging as a star with impressive scoring and defensive skills, seeing him named as a Rookie of the Year finalist.

Despite the Charlotte Hornets' struggles, Miller led the team for large parts of the season, and showcased elite potential as a two-way player.

Miller's standout rookie season, impressive scoring stats, solid passing abilities, and availability could have won him the ROTY award, but he was in a draft class with Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

The Charlotte Hornets look to have a new star on their hands with an impressive rookie campaign from their No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller.

So much so, that league insider Mark Medina states that the swingman, who has ‘blossomed’ into a star, would very much be in strong contention for the Rookie of the Year award, had he not been in the same rookie class as the “generational” Frenchman, Victor Wembanyama.

Hornets’ lows, Miller’s highs

Will enter draft lottery again, but are encouraged by their future watching Miller’s development

While the Hornets endured a season full of more lows than highs, whereby their franchise star LaMelo Ball once again missed a lengthy spell out with injury ailments, and they finished the regular season with the third-worst record in the entire NBA, one of the standout highlights was the emergence of a new star in the league in Brandon Miller.

The No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama was likened to nine-time All-Star Paul George before he even stepped foot on an NBA court, due to his prospective two-way strengths of being both an elite scorer, and being able to defend multiple positions, something he continued to display as a key strength of his game the longer the 2023-24 regular season went on.

His performances even impressed the likened George, who commented that the 21-year-old has the potential to ‘carry the league for a long time’, something that expectedly would have been a pinch-me moment for the rookie who infamously labeled the L.A. Clippers star as his ‘GOAT’i n pre-draft interviews.

Brandon Miller and Paul George - Rookie Season Comparison Category Brandon Miller (2023-24) Paul George (2010-11) MIN 32.2 20.7 PTS 17.3 7.0 REB 4.3 3.7 AST 2.4 1.1 FG% 44.0 45.3 3P% 37.3 29.7 STL 0.9 1.0

But, in a draft class which was overshadowed by arguably one of the greatest prospects to enter the NBA since LeBron James did so in 2003, in Victor Wembanyama, this saw Miller’s rookie season largely go under the radar, despite leading his Hornets team when Ball went down with injury.

Together with Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama battled it out throughout the entire season, with the San Antonio Spurs’ new franchise star living up to the hype, and going on to lead the entire league in blocks, averaging 3.6 per game, seeing him named as a finalist for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Thus, with an announcement imminent, it is expected it will be one of the two bigs, and not Miller, who will be named as the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Miller ‘Blossomed’ Into One of the Best Players in His Rookie Class

While his rookie season came on a team that could muster only 21 wins, Medina argued that Miller slowly molded into one of the best players in his rookie class, deservedly earning him a spot as one of the three finalists for the award, due to showcasing his potential to be an elite two-way player.

As such, the journalist goes on to argue that had he not been in the same class as Wembanyama and Holmgren, then he would have had a very solid chance of winning the Rookie of the Year.

“Brandon Miller has just continued to blossom into one of the best players in his rookie class. He has all the tools to excel as a two-way player, and has solidified those thoughts among talent evaluators and scouts that he is a young man's version of Paul George. The trade deadline moves that they made with getting Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and Vasilije Micić, they're not going to be game changers, by any means, but they're good influences in the locker room… and it complements the young players well, because it at least helps hold the locker room a little more accountable. But I think the main thing is just we're seeing Brandon Miller show that he's a really special player, and if it wasn't for Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, he would be in the running for Rookie of the Year."

Impressive Rookie Season

17.3 points per game ranked second among the 2023-24 rookie class

One of the key strengths that Miller displayed throughout the season was his scoring prowess, whereby his 17.3 points scored at a 44.0 percent shooting clip was the second-most points scored by a rookie this year, pipped by only Wembanyama, who averaged 21.4 per contest.

The Hornets swingman also shot the three-ball well, shooting with 37.3 percent efficiency, third-most among rookies to have played more than 20 minutes per game across at least 60 games on the year.

Brandon Miller - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 108.9 105.6 DRTG 119.1 116.1 AST% 62.0 61.9 REB% 47.5 47.5 TS% 56.5 55.4 PACE 98.38 99.56 PIE 44.9 44.4

Furthermore, the 21-year-old showed that he was a capable passer, in which he made, on average, 35.4 passes per game, leading to 6.1 points created, and ranking in the top 10 among rookies for assists (2.4), though that was not the strongest part of his game.

This would be his health and availability, where he led Charlotte in games played with 74, five more games than next-most Miles Bridges, who was inactive for the first 10 games of the season due to off-court allegations.

Having been labeled as a younger version of his basketball hero, George, right from the start, Miller overcame the pressure that could have potentially come along with that, and displayed excellent two-way qualities throughout much of his rookie season, and once it was over, it was clear he had outperformed George's own rookie season back in 2010-11, though he did have a larger role to play from the outset, averaging 32.2 minutes, to George's 20.7 minutes in 2010-11.

Nonetheless, this is an encouraging sign for the Hornets going forward, as they seek to break out of the cycle of mediocrity which has plagued them throughout their short history.

Now, they are faced with a tough decision to make: whether to build around Miller and Ball, or just Miller, with Ball having been injury-prone the last few years.

While the direction the Hornets will take is uncertain, any off-season moves they make may tell that story a little bit clearer, so all there is left to do is wait.

