Highlights Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is interviewing for the Packers and Dolphins defensive coordinator positions.

Staley had success as a defensive coordinator with the 2020 Rams, finishing first in total defense.

All three teams interested in Staley made the playoffs in 2023, providing an opportunity for him to restore his image.

Brandon Staley could be back in the NFL quicker than anyone thought.

He had an embarrassing end to his stint as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, as he was fired after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 in Week 15. Despite that ignominious end in tinsel town, Staley is still viewed as one of the top defensive minds in an increasingly offensive-focused NFL.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, he will interview with the Green Bay Packers regarding their defensive coordinator position, which is vacant after the team parted ways with Joe Barry earlier this week.

The Packers aren't the only team interested in talking to Staley about their defensive coordinator position either. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the coach has also set up an interview with the Miami Dolphins and that his former employer, the Los Angeles Rams, are also interested.

Staley had success as a defensive coordinator

His 2020 Rams unit was one of the best in recent memory

During his time with the Chargers, Staley was often maligned for underachieving with a very talented team. This was especially true on the defensive side of the ball, where the unit was consistently near the bottom of the barrel despite the fact that Staley had a defensive background and was expected to turn that side of the ball from a weakness to a strength.

Staley made splashy signings on that side of the ball, shelling out big bucks to Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. While Mack has been decent, he's clearly past his prime at this point, not to mention the Jackson signing was a complete debacle. Injuries haven't helped either, but it must be frustrating to entrust a team to a standout defensive coordinator only for the quality of your defensive play to go down the drain.

Chargers Defense Under Staley Category 2021 2022 2023 Yards/Game 360.1 (23rd) 346.1 (20th) 362.9 (28th) Points/Game 27.0 (T-29th) 22.6 (T-21st) 23.4 (24th) Yards/Play 5.6 (T-22nd) 5.9 (T-29th) 5.5 (T-24th) Pass Yards/Game 221.2 (12th) 200.4 (7th) 249.8 (30th) Rush Yards/Game 138.9 (30th) 145.8 (28th) 113.2 (T-17th) Takeaways 21 (T-17th) 24 (T-11th) 21 (21st) Sacks 35 (T-20th) 40 (T-14th) 48 (T-7th)

Staley's pass defense was actually very good during his first two years, but their run defense was one of the worst in the league. In 2023, Staley finally improved the run defense, but the pass defense fell off a cliff, finishing 30th in total pass defense this year. And it's not like he didn't have talent, with four former Pro Bowlers populating the unit.

Despite only one year of experience as a coordinator, Staley got the opportunity to coach the Chargers because of the job he did in that one year with the 2020 Los Angeles Rams defense. That unit, under Staley, was one of the most dominant in recent memory, topping the league in countless key categories and setting the foundation for the team's Super Bowl run in 2021.

2020 Rams Defensive Dominance Category Rams NFL Rank Points/Game 18.5 1st Yards/Game 281.9 1st Yards/Play 4.6 1st 1st Downs/Game 17.5 1st Pass Yards/Game 190.7 1st Rush Yards/Game 91.3 2nd % Of Drives Ending In Score 27.9 1st Takeaways 22 T-10th Sacks 53 2nd

Teams that are looking into Staley must believe that the situation with the Chargers' penny-pinching owner Dean Spanos paired with poor injury luck contributed to their tendency to underperform during Staley's tenure. While some coaches take time off after losing a head job, Staley is seemingly ready to jump back into the mix.

All three teams with rumored interest in Staley made the playoffs last season. Working with a team that could go deep into the postseason could help Staley rehabilitate his image and push him towards a second chance at an NFL head coaching job in the next few years.

Source: Dianna Russini/Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.