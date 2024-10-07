Any suggestions Liverpool are ready to enter the race for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite are premature, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Arne Slot’s side have had a fantastic start to the 2024/25 season as they sit top of the Premier League standings heading into the second international break. They have also won their opening two Champions League fixtures and sit fifth in the table.

Two players who have been integral to Liverpool’s remarkable start are defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. The pair have been part of a defensive unit that has conceded just two goals in seven league games, but attention is already shifting to how they can bolster the back line even further.

Branthwaite Rumours are 'Premature'

The Everton defender has been linked with a switch to Anfield

One name that has been tipped to complete a move to Liverpool in the upcoming transfer windows is Everton’s Branthwaite. The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, but the Red Devils opted against paying the reported £80million asking price.

Now, the 22-year-old has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool with Van Dijk’s future still up in the air as his contract is set to expire at the end of the current season. However, Jacobs insists no discussions have taken place between the Merseyside rivals, and a deal for Branthwaite wouldn’t necessarily fit Liverpool’s tried and tested approach to transfers.

The journalist told GiveMeSport:

“Suggestions that Liverpool will be the club in 2025 to enter the race, rather than Manchester United returning, are premature, according to my understanding at the moment. Liverpool haven’t made any kind of meaningful approach yet to Everton for Branthwaite. “If you look at how Liverpool do business, how they come to a valuation – and how they often walk away when there is no value to be had – Branthwaite, on paper, doesn’t feel like a very Liverpool deal. They would have to significantly overpay on his market valuation.”

Liverpool Defenders Close to Signing New Deals

The pair are set to be rewarded for their progression

It might not be the contract news Liverpool supporters are still nervously awaiting, but the Reds are reportedly closing in on new deals for defenders Jarell Quansah and Konate. That’s according to The Times, who claim talks are underway as the club hopes to avoid a situation similar to the one sporting director Richard Hughes inherited with Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Quansah, in particular, had a breakout season in 2023/24 following a prior loan spell with Bristol Rovers. The 21-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp last term, and he scored three goals in that time, two of which came in the Premier League.

Konate 2024/25 stats for Liverpool in all competitions Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 750'

Konate had a far less linear campaign as he picked up niggling injuries, and was eventually displaced in the starting lineup by Quansah. However, the Frenchman has returned to his formidable best under Slot this season, and has featured in all seven of their league games so far.

The article from The Times notes talks with Konate are at a preliminary stage, but there is a strong desire to extend his current deal. The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 07/10/24)