Manchester United recruitment chiefs have achieved a masterstroke in their pursuit of Lille youngster Leny Yoro, after reports flooded in that the Red Devils had flown the prodigy out for a medical following on from their accepted bid for the Frenchman - and despite other centre-back targets being put on hold for now, reports have stated that moves for Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt could be reignited in the future if budgets can be managed correctly.

Yoro had been in Real Madrid's eyesight throughout the window, but with the Spanish giants stalling on a move, United stole a march and having waited too long for a bid from Carlo Ancelotti's side, Yoro has grown 'fed up' with their delay - instead flying to the United Kingdom to undergo a medical with the Red Devils. However, their defender spending may not be done there with reports suggesting Branthwaite and De Ligt are being kept at arms length with the intention of a late summer swoop.

Man Utd Could Still Sign Branthwaite and De Ligt

The duo are still in the minds of United's transfer chiefs

The report from Sky's Dharmesh Sheth states that whilst Yoro is flying over for his medical at Old Trafford ahead of a huge move for the 18-year-old, alongside optimism that a deal can be done, both Branthwaite and De Ligt do remain options despite a deal quickly advancing for the French youngster.

United have seen two bids rejected for Everton star Branthwaite already this transfer window, with the Toffees wanting £70m, and whilst they haven't submitted a bid for De Ligt just yet, he is firmly on their list of targets. Reports suggest that Bayern could demand in the region of £43m, meaning the duo would cost around £113m.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.9 6th Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

As a result, the pair both remain options for later on in the window, with Sheth stating that moves for the duo will be subject to transfer budget management with other stars needing to leave before they can fully rebuild their squad - alongside squad space, with the transfer window set to evolve into its final six weeks.

Branthwaite and De Ligt are both thought to be fully keen on a move to Old Trafford, and so wage demands should not be any stumbling block in that regard, with the fees paid between the two clubs being the main drawback for United who are also likely to strengthen elsewhere in INEOS' first transfer window as owners.

United Need to Strengthen Elsewhere First

The Red Devils have issues across the park

Aside from the centre-back conundrum and the addition of Joshua Zirkzee, United will know that they still have a lot of work to do when it comes to bolstering their squad in the summer.

A left-back is thought to be of priority, with Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth being labelled as a potential target, and though right-back is fine for now, West Ham United have reportedly registered their interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with talkSPORT suggesting that Julen Lopetegui has made a £15million bid for his services ahead of a potential transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro has featured in 60 games for Lille at the age of just 18.

Central midfield is also a position of urgent need; Casemiro looks likely to depart in the summer with links to Saudi Arabia, Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal from Fiorentina has still not been extended into a permanent deal despite his ~£20million option-to-buy clause, and Scott McTominay continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford - meaning that players coming into the engine room are vital. Manuel Ugarte has been linked, though United chiefs are divided as to whether he would be a good signing.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-07-24.