Jarrad Branthwaite is set to return to Everton’s first-team soon, according to Toffees manager Sean Dyche - but the England defender may not feature in their game against Ipswich Town this weekend despite being back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Branthwaite was one of, if not Everton’s best players last season, as the Toffees dealt superbly with their eight-point deduction for failing foul to the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations. He featured in 35 Premier League games in the previous campaign, with three goals to boot against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Liverpool, and his return will be highly sought-after at Goodison Park, especially given that his only appearance of the season so far coincided with Everton’s only win of the Premier League campaign.

But with an away tie to fellow relegation-fighting outfit Ipswich Town, manager Dyche has detailed that although Branthwaite has returned to training, he is unlikely be ready to play against the Tractor Boys.

Branthwaite 'Behind The Other Injured Players' At Everton

Everton's trip down south comes to soon for their star centre-back

Speaking ahead of their trip down to Suffolk, Dyche said that the defender was a little way behind some returning stars and that he may not be able to make the trip to face Kieran McKenna's side in a clash that already looks to be a six-pointer.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, the Toffees manager said via the Liverpool Echo:

“First of all, (Vitalii) Mykolenko is looking good, so that’s a good step in the right direction. Seamus (Coleman) is back in the group and he’s had, more or less, the week. “Jarrad (Branthwaite) is a bit behind them but he’s been on the grass with us, but a little bit behind them. Patto (Nathan Patterson) is on his longer-term plan to get him back but he’s getting fitter and sharper all the time."

Everton Will Be Vying For Branthwaite's Return

The Toffees are a much better defensive outfit when Branthwaite is playing

Branthwaite's performances last season certainly caught the eye. It saw him register four England under-21 appearances, including taking the armband against Northern Ireland, alongside featuring in a friendly against Bosnia in June for the senior team - though a groin injury over the summer has sidelined him for the start of the season, forcing his exit from Lee Carsley's plans for now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite has made 55 Everton appearances, scoring four goals.

Manchester United had taken a keen interest in his services over the summer also, with the Red Devils having had two bids rejected for the former Carlisle United youngster. Erik ten Hag and his transfer team had an initial bid of £35million plus add-ons rejected for the star, which was rejected out of hand by Everton, before a later £45million bid plus £5million in add-ons was also turned down. It merely goes to show the level of confidence that Dyche’s side have in his talents, despite being financially pressured amid a takeover from prospective owners The Friedkin Group and they are likely to return in 2025.

If Branthwaite can maintain his fitness to feature alongside partner James Tarkowski in the heart of Everton's defence, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford behind them, then it could see Dyche's side return to the form they showed towards the end of last season. The Toffees conceded just three goals in their final six games of the campaign to stave away from any relegation woes and show that they do mean business at Premier League level.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-10-24.