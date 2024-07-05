Highlights Manchester United still interested in Jarrad Branthwaite despite Everton's high demands.

Branthwaite is a priority target due to Manchester United's need for a central defender.

Manchester United may consider cheaper alternative Matthijs de Ligt if negotiations with Everton don't progress.

Manchester United have not given up on a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite, despite an unwillingness to match Everton’s hefty demands, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though he did insist it would take some movement of the Toffees’ valuation to get a deal across the line.

On the back of Raphael Varane’s departure and with the club trying to come to terms with Lisandro Martinez’s recurring injury woes, a new central defender has been earmarked as a priority target - and at the top of the shortlist is Everton’s Branthwaite, a once-capped England international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United endured their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era in 2023/24 - finishing in eighth on 60 points.

Man Utd Latest: Jarrad Branthwaite

Ratcliffe slammed for attempting to do deals ‘on the cheap’

Branthwaite, who has been described as a 'monster' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, was imperious for the Merseyside-based outfit in 2023/24. Helping them to the Premier League’s fourth-best defensive record - behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool - the former Carlisle United man’s stock is as high as it’s ever been.

After not being selected in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, Manchester United lodged a £35 million (plus add-ons) offer for the glittering centre-half - but that was swiftly rejected by his Premier League employers with them valuing him at a much higher price point.

Slammed by pundit Richard Keys for trying to complete summer deals ‘on the cheap', Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to kick-start his tenure at Old Trafford on the front foot, sealing deals for young, prodigious talent - Branthwaite included.

The defender in question, 21, has been identified as the club’s marquee summer target but their reluctance to spend big could prevent a deal from coming to fruition before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Jacobs: Man Utd Deal for Branthwaite Still Possible

Everton using £80m Maguire move as yardstick

On the current state of play surrounding Manchester United’s interest in Branthwaite, Jacobs suggested they, despite their differences in what they believe to be Branthwaite’s value, have not given up on their pursuit at the time of writing.

Insisting that Everton are using Harry Maguire’s move to Old Trafford as a ‘yardstick’, the Italian transfer expert said that the 20-time English champions have no intention of matching what Sean Dyche and Co are asking for. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“Manchester United haven't given up on Jarrad Branthwaite yet. They just have no intention of paying the £70 million plus that, at the moment, Everton are looking for. Everton are using the sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United, from Leicester for 80 million, as a yardstick, and holding that to Manchester United as a sort of almost like for like. Manchester United will walk away if they don't get any reduction on the total package from Everton, but he's still a priority target. “It's just they won't waste their time. After a certain point, there's only so many negotiations you can have before you realise that it's just not a goer, either for financial reasons or because Everton have just decided not to sell. But Branthwaite remains keen on that move, so we definitely can't rule him out. Something's just got to give on the negotiation side, from Everton's perspective.”

Bayern’s De Ligt Identified as Cheaper Alternative

Sporting director Ashworth wanted to sign him for Newcastle United

With Manchester United, at the time of writing, unwilling to meet Everton’s hefty financial demands, Ten Hag and his entourage have somewhat turned their attention to sealing a deal for out-of-favour Bayern Munich ace Matthijs de Ligt, who’d likely prove to be a cheaper alternative.

Leiderdorp-born De Ligt, who has notched 73 appearances for the Bavarians, is ‘open’ to an Old Trafford move this summer with game time not assured in Germany. After playing 70 times under Ten Hag at Ajax, the Manchester United boss is keen to reunite with his former centre-back.

Matthijs de Ligt - Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Ajax 117 13 7 15 0 Juventus 117 8 3 16 1 Bayern Munich 73 5 2 10 0 Netherlands 45 2 3 4 2

Interestingly, Dan Ashworth - who has recently been appointed as Manchester United’s sporting director - wanted to sign the man in question for his former club, Newcastle United, journalist Christopher Michel has revealed - but now, in his new role, he could land the deal he always desired.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 03/07/2024