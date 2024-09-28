Sean Dyche will hope the return of key man Jarrad Branthwaite will help his Everton team turn around their fortunes after a difficult start to the 2024/25 season.

Despite two points deductions last term for breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, the former Burnley boss guided the Toffees to a 15th place finish, and they finished 14 points above the relegation places. However, this season has been a different story.

Dyche’s side have lost four of their five matches heading into Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace. They picked up a single point against newly promoted Leicester City, and currently sit 19th in the table on goal difference. They were also knocked out of the EFL Cup at the third round stage following a penalty shootout defeat to Southampton. But Dyche's team selection for the Palace game provides a huge boost to his and the fans' confidence.

Branthwaite Return Could Save Dyche’s Job

The defender stars against Crystal Palace

Last season, Branthwaite played 35 of Everton’s league matches. He scored three goals and registered one assist in that time – but it was his defensive work that contributed significantly to the Toffee’s ability to avoid the drop.

However, after such a positive season for the 22-year-old, the worst happened during pre-season when he picked up a groin injury. He missed the team’s final friendly against Roma back in August, and hasn’t featured since, undergoing surgery to aid his recovery.

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 41 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 3,657

His presence in the starting lineup against Palace on Saturday afternoon was a welcome sight for Everton supporters after such a turbulent start to the season. His return to fitness and availability could be crucial for not only the team, but Dyche’s future as well.

Everton conceded 14 goals in their first five league games, which included a heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham. Despite taking the lead against both Bournemouth and Aston Villa, they went on to suffer 3–2 defeats in back to back league games before and after the last international break.

Dyche has been under major pressure for his job in recent weeks, with suggestions soon-to-be new owner Dan Friedkin could look to replace him as manager if results don't turn around soon. Branthwaite's return will no doubt help that.

Dyche Explains Difference Branthwaite Will Make

The manager knows how important the defender is

Dyche himself is well aware of the impact Branthwaite’s return could have on his team’s ability to regain their defensive solidity and see out games. Everton had the fourth-best defence in the Premier League in 2023/24, and the centre back was a key driving force behind that.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Palace at Goodison Park, the Blues boss outlined the importance of a strong backbone in a team, and the role central defenders play in creating that.

Dyche said:

“Every manager ideally wants a strong backbone to their side and I think they built that connection, particularly the two centre-halves. The keeper plays his part, but the two centre-halves have worked hard and Jarrad was one. I think that was there for all to see and the stats and facts back up what your eyes were telling you. “I believe in my eyes and my staff’s eyes, quite obviously, but it’s good when it’s backed up in the stats and facts as well. Jarrad played very well last season and I mentioned all time that he’s still learning the depth of his role, but did super well last season, without a doubt. “

