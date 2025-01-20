Summary The WWE has seen some of the most diverse looks, be it shape or size.

Braun Strowman's body transformation impressively saw him shed nearly 50lbs.

His transition from a stocky Strongman to a lean giant during his WWE career is admirable.

A business founded on the shoulders of larger-than-life characters, professional wrestling nowadays features many more unique and diverse body types. With no cookie-cutter look for success, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has undergone one of the most impressive body transformations in the business.

In WWE's heyday, the likes of Andre the Giant, Yokozuna, and more recently, The Undertaker and Kane have always found success due to their jaw-dropping size. However, there has always been room for wrestlers of Rey Mysterio's and Alexa Bliss' stature to reach the summit of the industry. In a business much more accepting of shapes and sizes, some wrestlers still enjoy getting into shape and looking the part.

With Jacob Fatu most recently showing off his newly trimmed physique, his transformation sees him join esteemed company in WWE's men's division. One of WWE's more dramatic and impressive transformations is that of Braun Strowman. A former Strongman, the former WWE Champion wasn't always the lean and jacked giant he is now, with his transformation having the respect of the WWE Universe.

Strowman's Strongman Size

The Monster Among Men wasn't always a ripped giant

Before Strowman was dominating in the WWE, the giant forged a successful Strongman career. A strength-based sport that sees competitors bulk up to lift as much as they can, Strowman was operating at a weight of 386lbs when performing. Having won the Arnold Amateur Strongman Championships in 2012, Strowman put his size to good use with numerous wins across several events in the early 2010s.

Signing with the WWE in 2013, it wasn't long until the Black Sheep's mass was witnessed by the WWE Universe. Aligning himself with the Wyatt Family, Strowman's size and height made him hard to miss. Not notably large due to his 6'8" frame, the soon-to-be Money in the Bank holder didn't get to spread his wings until he disassociated from the group.

Braun Strowman's Body Transformation

A near 50lb weight difference

Having become a single's wrestler in 2016, and being so to this day, Strowman's career reached heights that not many predicted. A former WWE Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion, the real victory for Strowman is the body transformation he took on his road to these titles. Having departed the Wyatt Family with his Strongman size, Strowman put in the work over the years and started to appear notably slimmer.

A trimmed look that he owes to mental health struggles, Strowman's vulnerability sees him encapsulate the gentle giant moniker perfectly. Revealing to TalkSport that he found comfort in knowing he could control his diet when other things were out of control, the Monster Among Men's ripped look makes him stand out on WWE Programming.

Now billed at 341lbs, over 40lbs less from when he debuted, Strowman's physique has changed from a stocky Strongman to a ripped giant. A transformation that occurred before the WWE Universe's eyes; his hard work and dedication to the business is plain to see. With washboard abs now partnering with his in-ring dominance and entertaining showcases, Strowman's transformation of his body and career are admirable and place him as a fan favourite.