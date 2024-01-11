Highlights Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE since May 2023 due to a serious neck injury requiring surgery.

Strowman has recently shared a photo on social media showing his shredded physique, hinting at a possible return to action soon.

Despite the long road to recovery, Strowman appears to be making great progress and fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback.

Braun Strowman has not featured in the world of WWE since May 2023, but a recent image of the wrestler has emerged on social media showcasing his exceptionally shredded physique, and the man himself appears to have hinted at a possible return to action in the not too distant future.

From his earlier days competing in Strongman Championships to his eventful career in the WWE, Strowman has earned a reputation for his formidable frame. He is a mountain of a man, with an impressive, Viking-esque beard to boot, making him a warrior few would want to face in the ring.

Why Braun Strowman has been off WWE TV

Neck surgery has kept him sidelined for over eight months

However, after suffering a serious neck injury in May of last year, Strowman (AKA Adam Scherr) has been notably absent from all WWE programming. Teaming up with Ricochet for a Raw tag team event, Strowman managed to defeat Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), but the victory came at a high cost.

The 40-year-old underwent cervical spinal fusion surgery to remedy the issue and seems to be recovering steadily. The surgery, focusing on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, took place in June 2023, but there have been plenty of positive updates since then. The latest hint that Strowman could be on his way back comes from the man himself. Taking to social media to share a photo from the gym, The Monster Among Men looks absolutely shredded in a post-workout selfie, and the accompanying caption on the post makes it hard not to get too excited about his big return.

He wrote: "Oh look who’s showing back up!!! At this weight also!!! #MakingAMonster."

Indeed, judging by the photograph, Strowman has retained his bulking physique and still looks like someone we would avoid stepping into the ring with at all costs. Without reading too much into it, the fact he says he is 'showing back up' is surely a tease at a return to wrestling in the near future.

Braun Strowman's physique right now

In an interview with News18 in December, Strowman himself revealed that, despite having 'four screws and a metal plate' inserted into his neck, he had been 'medically cleared to start lifting weights' after a five-month check-up. Clearly, he took that advice on board.

Back in August, Ricochet shared some information on his tag team partner's recovery, telling Ten Count Media that Strowman was 'doing great' and that he's 'ready to get back'. Ricochet also revealed how eager he is to partner up with Strowman again, in the hopes of becoming the tag team champions.

Though Strowman has not competed in over eight months, The Monster of All Monsters did appear on the Bray Wyatt tribute show as part of Friday Night SmackDown back in August, standing beside Erik Rowan for a 10-bell salute to the late Bray Wyatt, a man Strowman credits as helping to make him a 'better person.'

The road to recovery has been a long one for Strowman, but it looks and sounds like he is making great progress, and he is likely desperate to get back into the ring as soon as possible. Similarly, fans of WWE will be counting down the days until The Black Sheep is delivering Powerslams once more.