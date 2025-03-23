Bravery and football often go hand in hand. Being brave isn't only about putting your head in where it hurts, it's about being able to always show for the ball, too. Even when the opposition are trying to wipe you out. There have been many examples of brave players in football history.

British players have that quality too. When the chips are down, a certain type of player can lift fans and teammates alike. This can have a galvanising effect on the game and the form of the team. Britain has seen many brave players over the years. This list ranks the bravest 10 British players in football history.

Ranking factors

Determination - prepared to get on the ball and make things happen no matter what the circumstances.

- prepared to get on the ball and make things happen no matter what the circumstances. Physicality - players who have little consideration for their own well-being, when far more focused on helping their team.

- players who have little consideration for their own well-being, when far more focused on helping their team. Legacy - the memories of such players and the esteem in which their colleagues, fans and the game itself holds them in.

10 Jamie Vardy

England

Jamie Vardy is a Leicester City legend. When he started with the club, few would have predicted he would end up becoming one of the 25 greatest strikers in Premier League history. Vardy’s bravery is probably summed up in that fairy tale season when the Foxes won the 2016 Premier League.

That team was very much spearheaded by Vardy. He needed bravery to maintain the bottle to get them over the line. It remains one of the biggest shocks in football history. Vardy’s whole career is a lesson in resilience. After being released from Sheffield Wednesday, he battled back to rebuild his career in the non-league game.

9 Joe Jordan

Scotland