In football, bravery isn't limited to who tackles hardest - it's a quality that can be displayed in many different ways, as is demonstrated in the rankings of the 10 bravest players in football history. It can vary from returning from a serious head injury, like Petr Cech, after he underwent surgery for a depressed skull fracture, to Jake Daniels, becoming the first footballer in the UK to openly come out as gay.

Bravery takes many forms, but because of his comeback after being effectively dead for five minutes after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen ranks as number one in the ranking of bravest players in football history. The following factors were taken into consideration when forming the list below.

Ranking Factors

Integrity - this is an important quality, as sometimes acts of bravery are scrutinised and initially misunderstood.

Desire - this centres around the efforts and determination to face up to challenges.

Openness - showing vulnerability in the attempts of a player to be who they are on their terms.

The 10 Bravest Players in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Incident 1. Christian Eriksen Rebuilding his career after suffering cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 2. Petr Cech Coming back after surgery on a depressed skull fracture 3. Paul Canoville Being Chelsea's first black player and having to deal with severe racial abuse 4. Jake Daniels Being the first player in the UK to come out as gay 5. Bobby Charlton For forever being the spokesperson for the 1958 Munich Air Disaster 6. Diego Maradona Playing bravely throughout the 1980s when opponents would hack him to pieces 7. Pele Like Maradona, overcoming dirty tactics throughout the 1960s 8. Paul Merson For going public about his addictions 9. Franz Beckenbauer Playing on through injury 10. Terry Butcher Being a warrior and famously playing with a blood-soaked shirt

10 Terry Butcher

Career span: 1976 to 1983

Considered one of Britain's strongest-ever players, Terry Butcher excelled for Ipswich Town and Rangers but is perhaps best known for his performance for England during a 0-0 draw away to Sweden in the qualification campaign for the 1990 World Cup. He suffered a deep cut on his forehead in the first-half after colliding with Swedish striker Johnny Ekstrom.

The hard-as-nails defender received stitches, but due to his insistence on continuing to head the ball, the medical intervention didn’t stem the flow of blood for too long. By the end of the game, Butcher looked as though he was wearing England’s red away jersey, such was the sheer amount of blood that had escaped his forehead and seeped onto his shirt.

Terry Butcher Stats Club Appearances 551 Goals 31 Clubs Ipswich Town, Rangers, Coventry City, Sunderland, Clydebank Achievements UEFA Cup, Scottish Premier Division (x3)

9 Franz Beckenbauer

Career span: 1964 to 1983

Franz Beckenbauer was an icon of the game. The shining light of the west Germany team that were world champions in 1974 and the Bayern Munich side that won three European Cups in a row, Beckenbauer is widely regarded as the greatest-ever German player. There was bravery in his play, being ahead of his time, with how he would go looking for the ball in deep areas of the pitch and be comfortable in possession.

He was also brave in a literal sense. This was evident in the semi-finals of the 1970 World Cup, where - in the heat of Mexico - he suffered a broken collarbone with 20 minutes left of the 90, in a game that went to extra time. With the Germans having already used all their substitutes, he played on, with his arm resting in a sling. With no pain-killing injections available, Beckenbauer showed great bravery.

Franz Beckenbauer Stats Club Appearances 765 Goals 98 Clubs Bayern Munich, New York Cosmos, Hamburg Achievements Bundesliga winner (x5), European Cup winner (x3), World Cup winner (x1), Euros winner (x1)

8 Paul Merson

Career span: 1986 to 2006

Paul Merson was one of several talented youngsters who burst onto the scene at Arsenal when they won the English title in 1989. Back then was a very different time when it came to what players did away from the pitch.

Drinking alcohol, sometimes to excess, was widely accepted as what footballers did from time to time, either to celebrate, to bond or simply just as a matter of course. In 1996, a time when there was less understanding about addiction, Merson went public about alcohol, gambling and drugs, before going into rehab. In the decades since, he has remained candid about his battle with addiction.

Paul Merson Stats Club Appearances 749 Goals 147 Clubs Arsenal, Middlesborough, Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Walsall Achievements English First Division Title (x2), FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

7 Pele

Career span: 1956 to 1977

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Pele was and still is seen as a hero and rightly so, for playing football in an open attacking manner and giving joy to millions, perhaps best crystallised in his performances for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup. However, it is important to remember when the Brazilian icon played.

During his career, particularly in the 1960s, he was a target for rough house tactics, from teams who feared what he could do and knew, because of more lenient referring in those times, that they would likely get away with it. This was most apparent in the 1966 World Cup when he was targeted by Portugal and Hungary. The legendary player dared to come back again and again despite the sometimes brutal tackling.

Pele Stats Club Appearances 1,363 Goals 1,279 Clubs Santos, New York Cosmos Achievements World Cup Winner (x2), Copa Libertadores (x2), Intercontinental Cup (x2)

It is hotly disputed how many goals Pele scored in competitive games, but the Guinness World Records list it as above.

6 Diego Maradona

Career span: 1976 to 1997

Like Pele, Diego Maradona had to endure some horrific challenges at times, which is further testament to his brilliance as well as bravery. In 1983, while playing for Barcelona, the Argentine had his ankle severely broken by Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Goikoetzea, a player who later became known as the 'butcher of Barcelona'.

Maradona may not have covered himself in glory on his return against Bilbao. He started a riot, karate-kicking anyone in his way. Despite the diminutive number 10 playing throughout his career with ankle issues, particularly in 1990, when not fully fit, he still guided his country to the World Cup Final.

Diego Maradona Stats Club Appearances 491 Goals 259 Clubs Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Seville, Newell's Old Boys Achievements World Cup Winner (x1), Serie A (x2), UEFA Cup

5 Bobby Charlton

Career span: 1956 to 1975

Sir Bobby Charlton was a wonderful footballer and one of the greatest of all time. Having helped book Manchester United's place in the European Cup semi-finals in 1958, he was also onboard the flight home from Belgrade via Munich to refuel.

The plane crashed into the runway, tragically killing 23 people. Charlton survived but was haunted by the crash throughout his life, feeling what he felt was a great responsibility to keep the club going after the death of eight of his teammates. As the years went by, the incident appeared to weigh heavily on him, and in a sense, his whole life was a memorial for what happened in Munich.

Bobby Charlton Stats Club Appearances 745 Goals 243 Clubs Manchester United Achievements World Cup Winner (x1), English First Division winners (x3), European Cup winner (x1)

4 Jake Daniels

Career span: 2022 to present

In 2022, 17-year-old Daniels openly came out as gay and, in doing so, became the first British footballer to do so. The opinion has long since been held that going public with your private life could lead to difficulty. In 1990, Justin Fashanu did a story for a tabloid newspaper about being gay, but it was later believed he was strong-armed into doing so, with the media running with it whether he liked it or not, but by consenting to the story he would at least have some control over it.

But the 1990s was a different time, that frankly was not as tolerant and the remainder of Fashanu's life was difficult until 1998, when he died of suicide. So it's probably no surprise no British footballers have gone public since. In doing so, Daniels opened the door for more tolerance in the football world.

3 Paul Canoville

Career span: 1981 to 1987

The 1980s was not always a safe place to go and watch football. Stadiums were mostly terraced and the overall state of the average football ground was in bad shape, to say the least. Social attitudes and behaviour weren't much better. Paul Canoville was Chelsea's first black player.

He suffered horrendous racial abuse, which started as he warmed up for his debut. To make matters more harrowing, the abuse was coming from Chelsea supporters. Canoville became a pioneer, playing amid this horrific backdrop. His career ended after a serious knee injury aged only 24. Canoville has since survived cancer and overcome drug addiction.

Paul Canoville Stats Club Appearances 119 Goals 19 Clubs Chelsea and Reading

2 Petr Cech

Career span: 1999 to 2019

Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, Petr Cech was a vital part of Jose Mourinho's Premier League title-winning teams of 2005 and 2006. Then, in 2006, he suffered a serious injury after colliding with the right knee of Reading's Stephen Hunt. Cech was substituted and was rushed to the specialist brain injury unit at Oxford's Radcliffe Infirmary, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Two metal plates were fitted in his skull, and it was by no means certain he would be able to play again. Doctors and psychologists told Cech he wasn't ready to come back, but he returned to action after three months in the head protection he became known for.

Petr Cech Stats Club Appearances 784 Clubs Sparta Prague, Stade Rennais, Chelsea, Arsenal Achievements Premier League Champion (x3), FA Cup winner (x5), Europa League (x1), Champions League (x1)

1 Christian Eriksen

Career span: 2010 to present

In the 42nd minute during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland, it felt for a few awful moments that Christian Eriksen might not live, let alone play football again. The Dane collapsed when about to receive a throw-in. His teammate and captain Simon Kjaer quickly placed Eriksen in the recovery position, as medical teams ran onto the field to perform resuscitation and defibrillation.

It was later confirmed that Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest. Having been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, his Inter Milan contract was terminated due to Serie A rules. However, Eriksen found the mental strength to rebuild his career, firstly with Brentford, where he was sensational, and then with Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen Stats Club Appearances 622 Club goals 117 Clubs Ajax, Spurs, Inter Milan, Brentford, Manchester United Achievements Dutch Champion (x3), Serie A (x1), FA Cup (x1)

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10/11/24.