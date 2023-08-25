WWE announced the devastating news that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on the 24th of August at the young age of 36.

Wyatt had been away from WWE since February of this year while he dealt with an undisclosed illness which was reportedly life-threatening. Reports in early August suggested that Wyatt was making positive progress towards making his WWE comeback, only adding to the heartbreak of the news that broke overnight.

Shortly after his death was announced, it was revealed that Wyatt had been suffering from COVID complications along with an existing heart problem, which then led to him having a fatal heart attack.

Following the announcement, WWE released an official statement online which read: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

"From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Braun Strowman reacts to Bray Wyatt's passing

Thousands of colleagues and fans worldwide have paid tribute to Wyatt on social media, which just goes to show how universally loved he was, including his former teammate and good friend Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr.

Strowman made his debut on the WWE main roster in August 2015, when he was introduced by Wyatt as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. They remained teammates for over a year, until they were split up as a result of the 2016 WWE Draft.

In the years that followed, both men went down different paths as singles competitors and each had WWE Championship title reigns, until they began a feud in May 2020. The two would go on to compete in a number of title matches against each other, with Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Strowman at SummerSlam in 2020.

Strowman reacted to the shocking news in a post to his Instagram account with the following message: "I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only 8 short years later I would have to say [goodbye] I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted.

“You were my best friend, my mentor, my big little brother, my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved, and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person… Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such [an] amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family, JoJo and all the [babies], I love you all so much.

“I’ll see you down the road my friend… I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!”