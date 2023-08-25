Highlights Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) tragically passed away last night, at the age of just 36

Reports have claimed that Wyatt caught COVID last year, which exacerbated a pre-existing heart issue

Wyatt was believed to be recovering well, and even close to returning, but he suffered a heart attack yesterday and tragically died

Following news of the tragic passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda), his cause of death has now been revealed.

Last night, the wrestling world was shocked to learn about the unexpected passing of Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt.

Bray was 36 years old and had four young children, including two of whom were born in 2019 and 2020 respectively. He became engaged to former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman just last year.

News on Bray Wyatt's tragic death

In terms of wrestling, Wyatt was known as one of the most creative minds in the entire industry.

Of course, he arrived in WWE under the alias of ‘Husky Harris’ in 2010, but, it wasn’t until he came across his cult leader gimmick that he truly felt at home in the company.

From 2013-2021, the company went up and down on their booking of the star, though, despite the reign only last just under two months, fans fondly remember the moment Wyatt captured the WWE Championship in 2017.

In a move that shocked many, Bray was let go by WWE in 2021, spending around 15 months away from wrestling. But, buzz began to grow when clues pertaining to the ‘White Rabbit’ began to circulate in the Autumn of 2022.

Further proving his creative genius, the vignettes leading to Wyatt‘s return took many forms. On live events, ‘White Rabbit’ by Jefferson Airplane would play over the speakers as the lights dimmed, with no reason given at the time.

Also, he’d lean into modern technology and rely heavily on QR codes flashing up during WWE’s weekly TV, which allowed fans to find hints by themselves and feel as if the ‘White Rabbit’ was an invading outside force.READ MORE: Bray Wyatt dies: Booker T finds out tragic news while live streaming Many were dazzled by Bray’s eventual return at Extreme Rules in October 2022, with human versions of his Firefly Funhouse puppets appearing in the crowd.

In the weeks following, he would be much more open and honest with the audience on a personal level, revealing much of his past trauma and his eagerness to be accepted.

Most notably, in his most recent run, viewers loved the feud he had with LA Knight.

However, his match with 'The Megastar' at this year’s Royal Rumble was his only televised match, as it unfortunately became known that Wyatt was dealing with an undisclosed health issue which turned out to be an illness.

How did Bray Wyatt die?

In light of Wyatt’s passing, more news has come out about what led up to the tragic event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted on Twitter that, after receiving permission from the relevant people, he could share that Wyatt tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

The virus led to the exacerbation of a pre-existing heart issue that Wyatt had dealt with, and while there was positive news starting to come out about his recovery and return, the WWE star suffered a heart attack yesterday, which led to his passing.

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issue There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Windham’s death is made all the more difficult to process with the news that progress was being made towards a recovery and return to the ring.

In a touching tribute, WWE added the following statement to their website, revealing that any money from Wyatt’s merchandise will be used to support JoJo Offerman and Rotunda’s family.

Of course, we at GiveMeSport offer our sincere condolences to Windham Rotunda’s family, his friends and all fans who are impacted by the awful news.