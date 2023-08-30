More details of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's tragic death have emerged, as per The Mirror, following his shock passing last week at the age of just 36.

It has been revealed that Wyatt died in his sleep after not having his defibrillator with him. Doctors had previously advised Wyatt to wear an external heart defibrillator in the event of an emergency following a health scare he suffered earlier in the year.

Tragic details of Bray Wyatt's shock death

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, went for a nap on Thursday afternoon when his girlfriend, former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman, became concerned after his alarm did not stop.

He was then was found in his bed, not breathing, and turning blue. Emergency services arrived on the scene and performed CPR, however, the WWE Superstar was later pronounced dead in hospital.

According to TMZ, police spoke to Wyatt's family, who confirmed he had COVID earlier this year. It reportedly saw him have a 'weak lower part of his heart.' The wrestler had also been in the hospital a week before with a heart problem, and had spoken with a doctor on the morning of his tragic death.

Former WWE Superstar and current chief content officer Triple H confirmed Wyatt's passing. His statement read: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Bray Wyatt's legacy

Wyatt was a hugely popular figure in WWE. The fans loved him and recognised his superior talent in the ring. They also knew just how special he was from a creative point of view. The characters Wyatt played were unique and eye catching. He was a three-time champion and twice held the Universal Championship.

In 2021, fans were left shocked as news of his release by WWE surfaced. Thankfully, his absence was not a long one, returning under a different gimmick the following year. Wyatt was due to return at WrestleMania in April this year, but his illness saw the match cancelled. His health had begun to improve, which led to speculation of a return in the coming months.

Wyatt and Offerman were to be married later this year and had two children together. WWE have been staunch in their support for Wyatt's family and friends, and the various shows have all paid tribute to Wyatt over the past week. Raw, SmackDown, and NXT have all had emotionally charged episodes.

WWE lose two legends in a matter of days

The last few weeks have been very tough for the wrestling community, with Terry Funk passing just a day before Wyatt. Both men gave so much to wrestling and will never be forgotten.

The shocking news of Wyatt's passing will be tough for fans and colleagues to process, and is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be. Although authorities stated it was uncertain whether his defibrillator would have saved Wyatt's life, they confirmed that he was not wearing it at the time of his death after locating it inside a vehicle parked on his drive.

A devastating loss to the wrestling community. A unique talent who will be sorely missed.