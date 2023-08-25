Highlights The WWE Universe is mourning the tragic loss of Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, who unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack after COVID complications.

WWE legend Booker T found out about Bray Wyatt's passing live on his Hall of Fame Podcast stream, and his shocked reaction showed the impact of the tragic news.

Bray Wyatt was a beloved Superstar in WWE, known for his captivating performances and iconic rivalries. His passing leaves a significant void in the company and the wrestling industry. Rest in peace, Bray.

The WWE Universe are mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt after it was announced overnight that the Superstar had tragically passed away due to a heart attack after having COVID complications.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, was aged just 36 and hadn't been seen on WWE television for an extended period of time. It wasn't known why, up until recently, when reports emerged revealing that he was recovering from a career and life-threatening illness.

Sadly, however, in the early hours of the morning, news broke that Wyatt had tragically passed away, and it was in fact Triple H who broke the news for many on his official Twitter account, as he wrote: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

In the aftermath of the news, WWE have also released a statement, which reads: "WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

"Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017. From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman, to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans."

Booker T finds out about Bray Wyatt

Probably the worst way to find out such horrifying and tragic news is while you are either on live television or live radio. Unfortunately, that is what happened to WWE legend Booker T, who was streaming an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast when he found out about the news.

While chatting with his co-host Brad Gilmore, the show was interrupted by Brad himself who let out an 'oh my god' after seeing Triple H's tweet pop up on his screen. After umming and ahing about whether or not to reveal the news on the stream, Brad eventually let the world, and Booker T, know about the tragic news.

You can tell from Booker T's live and instant reaction he was in shock. He simply didn't know how to react, and he had to even ask Brad Gilmore if what he said was actually what he said. He then quickly covered his microphone as he continued to digest the news.

The whole WWE Universe is truly in a state of mourning and truly in a state of shock. Bray Wyatt was universally loved by all, and his passing leaves a gigantic hole in the company and the industry.

Rest in peace, Bray. Thank you for the memories.