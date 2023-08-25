Highlights Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has tragically passed away at the age of 36, leaving the wrestling industry in shock.

With SmackDown set to take place tonight, fans are expecting WWE to pay tribute to the former World Champion

On that note, reports have claimed that WWE has put all plans for SmackDown on hold, with the idea potentially to honour Bray during tonight's show

News broke last night that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has tragically passed away, aged just 36.

Since Triple H broke the news, WWE Superstars and fans have poured in tributes for the former Universal Champion on social media.

With Friday Night SmackDown set to take place tonight, the WWE Universe expects a huge tribute for the Eater of the Worlds, and a recent report states that Triple H has seemingly scrapped all plans he had for the show.

Will WWE put on a tribute show for Bray Wyatt?

The wrestling industry was gutted when Triple H announced the sudden passing of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

While the WWE Universe was expecting a return from Wyatt very soon, as had been reported, everything turned around in a short span of time.

Since the news surfaced on the internet, tributes have been poured on from fans and Wyatt's fellow superstars, all of whom have been left heartbroken by the news. Bray Wyatt's passing has been a huge shock for everyone around the world, and with SmackDown set to take place in a few hours, the WWE Universe wants a huge tribute for the late great legend.

While there hasn’t been any update on the plans for Friday Night SmackDown yet, a new report has answered a few questions that fans might have.

As per the latest update from reliable Twitter source BWE, Triple H has seemingly scrapped all plans for he had for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

In addition to that, all the meetings in WWE have reportedly been called off, according to the reports, and the focus of the company is only on assisting Wyatt’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

While this doesn’t mean a huge tribute would be given, when SmackDown airs tonight, WWE won’t miss the opportunity to honour Wyatt in the way he deserves.

Similar to what WWE did when Eddie Guerrero passed away, and as AEW did when Brodie Lee passed in 2020, Bray might also be given a proper homage on SmackDown

Latest news on Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt, was involved in some of the most intriguing storylines in history.

Wyatt had some of the greatest feuds with the likes of John Cena, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton during his career.

If WWE has scrapped all plans for SmackDown, it's likely that the company will pay tribute to Wyatt in some capacity.

John Cena is returning to WWE next week, on SmackDown, and given the two WrestleMania matches with Wyatt, fans could expect the 16-time World Champion to pay tribute to his former rival.

Bray Wyatt also had a huge impact on the career of Braun Strowman, and while he's out injured right now, you can bet that Braun will want to be involved in any tribute WWE puts on for his Wyatt Family ally.

Though it might not be possible for everyone to be a part of the tributes, stars like Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura would also fit well as some of the greatest competitors of Bray. We at GIVEMESPORT are taken aback with the sudden passing of Bray Wyatt and send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on WWE.