Triple H was the first to confirm the news, sharing a heartfelt message on social media and asking for privacy for Wyatt's family.

Seth Rollins also released an emotional video message, recalling a conversation he had with Wyatt after the passing of their friend Brodie Lee, expressing his deep love and admiration for him.

WWE Smackdown aired last night and the roster gathered to pay tribute to Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, after he passed away aged 36. The news broke yesterday after wrestling legend Triple H posted information on social media confirming he had received information confirming the shock death.

Wyatt was an integral part of the WWE in the modern era, but hadn't featured on TV recently as it became clear that he was fighting a life-threatening illness behind the scenes. It was later confirmed that Wyatt had suffered a heart attack as cause of death, after a lengthy battle with coronavirus last year. Tributes have since poured in from fans and members of the WWE community, who are in mourning after the passing of an entertainment great.

Rotunda had not featured on the roster for several months and concern was growing. It was in fact Triple H who was the first to receive the news and shared it on social media, with the devastating message quickly spreading among the community.

He wrote: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.

WWE then followed the legend by posting a statement of their own paying tribute to his career in the spotlight where his rise saw him become a three-time world champion. Videos, highlights and emotional words continued to pour in for Rotunda who entertained for several years with iconic walk-outs, big wins and has left a huge legacy in the squared circle.

WWE superstar Rollins' video quickly went viral as he became one of the latest to react to the news, in beautiful and emotional fashion. 'Freakin' took to social media to release a dedicated video message to Rotunda, recalling a phone call the pair shared in the past.

He said during the video: "Truth is, I don’t really, I still don’t really know what to say. Windham was a unique cat. He was a simple yet deeply complex individual, and I loved him. I loved him. I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. And I wanted to, I don’t know if wanted was the right word, I thought about going to SmackDown tonight, but that would entail leaving my family a day early.

"And I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Windham on the phone when Brodie (Lee) passed a few years ago. And I just had called him to check on him, see how he was doing, and we talked, and he was okay, and I was okay and neither of us were really okay, but I just remember, we ended the conversation with ‘I love yous’ and ‘goodbyes'."

Last night, WWE Smackdown aired as planned with Triple H scrapping all plans he made for the show with meetings also suspended with focus placed on the legacy of the Eater of the Worlds. At the start of the show, silence was deafening around the arena with a ten-bell count made for Wyatt.

A video montage of his incredible moments in the WWE ring was then made, of around three minutes as the entire roster of the show gathered on stage in solidarity to celebrate his incredible career and mourn his death. Many of the fighters and staff were pictured looking extremely emotional as the fans lit their torches as has often been accustomed for his walks to the ring.

The fans then burst into a chorus of 'he has the whole world in his hands' in an extremely touching moment, before a lantern remained lit in a true sign that his legacy and spirit will live on in the promotion. Finally, the picture was cut to an empty rocking chair in symbolism of his departure, which has left the entire community devastated with a huge loss to the roster.