Highlights Emotional footage from Bray Wyatt's funeral has deeply touched WWE fans worldwide.

A documentary on the life of Wyatt was released earlier this week, and it shows the funeral service and just how many WWE Superstars past and present attended.

Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas did the eulogy, labelling Bray is idol.

Footage of Bray Wyatt's funeral, which was shown in his new documentary released earlier this week, has tugged on the world's heartstrings, as WWE fans got a glimpse into the emotional day which saw masses of people turn out to pay their respects to the father, brother, and company legend.

“It was the worst day ever, and now I’m going to cry,” were the words of EC3, NWA heavyweight champion, after attending the funeral service, and he certainly wasn't alone in feeling that emotion, as the footage shows plenty of wrestling legends, past and present, mourning the tragic loss.

The Death of Bray Wyatt

Back in 2023, The Eater tragically passed away after suffering a myocardial infraction, after living with a long-term heart condition. At the tender age of 36, Wyatt continued to exhilarate WWE fans until his untimely death.

From birth, he was thrown into the world of wrestling with a rich history of family victories, supplied by his father Mike Rotunda, his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and his brother Bo Dallas. Wyatt started in WWE developmental territory and fought his way to the top by first becoming FCW tag team champion with his own flesh and blood Bo Dallas.

He wrestled professionally for 14 years, starring in Hell in a Cell and Royal Rumble matches. In 2017, he made his mark by defeating John Cena at Elimination Chamber to claim WWE Championship bragging rights.

Close

After being released from WWE in 2021, and then making his shock return, Wyatt pursued his passion by appearing at the pay-per-view Extreme Rules last October, stunning fans with a completely new characterisation and gimmick.

Remembering Bray Wyatt

Known to some as his past name ‘Husky Harris,’ he often battled alongside his brother, which made the eulogy even more difficult for WWE fans to hear. The solid relationship of the brutal brothers meant that they shared feelings of victory, shame, and frustration on a daily basis, to become not only business partners, but best friends. “He wasn’t just my big brother, or my best friend. He was my idol,” the words of Bo on the day of the funeral were truly touching. The funeral was tear-jerking and heart-warming as so many people gathered to remember his greatest achievements and most loving memories.

John Cena took to X earlier this week to pay tribute to Wyatt, posting on his official account to his fans a reminder that “His art, in every creative sense, will be an eternal reminder to us of how truly incredible he was.”

Peacock recently released a documentary surrounding the incredible journey of the Bray Wyatt figure, as well as a closer look into the real Windham Rotunda. ‘Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal’ is available to watch across the globe, in the hope that his family can share some insight into the inspiring character he was.

WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, announced the unexpected death with the following statement on the WWE website: “Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.”

Wyatt is survived by his fiancée and former WWE ring announcer Joseann ‘JoJo’ Offerman, and his four children, and will live on in the hearts of thousands of WWE wrestlers and fans alike.