The Fiend has not made an appearance in WWE since Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. After facing Randy Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Fiend disappeared from wrestling television. This was followed by Bray Wyatt getting released by the company which came in as a shocker to millions around the world.

However, after Triple H took charge, he made Wyatt return in one of the best ways possible at Extreme Rules 2022. However, Wyatt disappeared on the Road to WrestleMania, putting his feud with Bobby Lashley on ice. Regarding Wyatt’s impending comeback, The Fiend is expected to make a return to the company very soon.

Recently, there were rumors that WWE had assigned a new writer for Bray Wyatt and that The Fiend’s return was in the books. To boost the on-screen revival of the character, The Fiend must be a part of an amazing storyline to generate buzz about his character.

Though there are a lot of great storylines possible, there are some feuds WWE must avoid for The Fiend. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the WWE Superstars that The Fiend shouldn’t feud with upon his return and some that could be the perfect opponents for him.

9 Perfect Opponent: Drew McIntyre

Image Credits: WWE

Though both Drew McIntyre and The Fiend have yet to make a return, a rivalry between them could be a chart-buster for the WWE Universe. Considering that both athletes are supremely talented, their match could be a banger for the WWE Universe. If the company plans to develop a rivalry between both men, it would be interesting to see how things work out. The in-ring action will likely be very intense if The Scottish Warrior were to battle The Fiend.

8 Should Avoid: Seth Rollins

Image Credits: WWE

Seth Rollins is one of the hottest superstars in the pro-wrestling industry. With his World Heavyweight Championship win, Rollins has the spotlight and is also on the radar of multiple superstars, including potentially The Fiend. Rollins’ last reign as the Universal Champion was ended by The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2019 in a Falls Count Anywhere match. However, if similar plans are made by WWE, this could be a very bad decision. Rollins feuding with The Fiend isn’t a smart move looking at the current position. Rollins vs Wyatt isn't a feud that is typically seen in a positive light by wrestling fans and critics, especially after their critically-panned Hell in a Cell match in 2019.

7 Perfect Opponent: Bobby Lashley

Image Credits: WWE

Bray Wyatt was set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, some health issues with the former got the match canceled. With Wyatt yet to make a return, The Fiend could appear instead of Wyatt and set up an amazing rivalry with Bobby Lashley for a mega event. With both superstars being fierce competitors, it would be a treat to witness them in singles action.

6 Should Avoid: Edge

Image Credits: WWE

The Rated R Superstar defeated "The Demon" Finn Balor inside a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. Though Edge vs The Fiend could be another great match, WWE should wait a little while before bringing The Fiend into a massive storyline like this. With the Fiend’s long-lost momentum, this world-class feud could end up in vain. Therefore, Wyatt should avoid Edge for the time being, feuding with other wrestlers until he's ready to step into the ring with the 11-time WWE World Champion.

5 Perfect Opponent: Solo Sikoa

Image Credits: WWE

Solo Sikoa has made his way to the top after associating himself with Roman Reigns. Being a stupendous heel, Solo could be the perfect opponent if The Fiend returns as a babyface. This could eventually be a competitive battle before The Fiend is moved to the Undisputed Championship picture with Roman Reigns. Solo is currently one of the most intimidating members of the SmackDown roster, but will he be able to intimidate "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? That's a question worth exploring in a WWE ring.

4 Should Avoid: ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor

Image Credits: WWE

Though the Demon vs the Fiend would’ve been a fantastic match, both characters have a lot to lose right now.

The Fiend defeated Finn Balor in an action-packed match at SummerSlam 2019. However, when it comes to the Demon, the character has lost its aura. If the Fiend returns to face the Demon, both superstars would have a lot to lose and could ruin the characters as well. If Balor loses the battle, he'd risk also losing much of the momentum gained during his time with The Judgment Day. If the Fiend falls to Finn, it could hurt the aura around Wyatt's monstrous gimmick.

3 Perfect Opponent: Brock Lesnar

Image Credits: WWE

Brock Lesnar vs the Fiend is a long-awaited battle. Being a collision of giants, this WrestleMania-worthy match could be a show-stealer. Lesnar’s current run perfectly suits a match against someone like a returning Fiend. If WWE books this match later this year, the WWE Universe can expect a breathtaking battle and a lot of carnage to be created.

2 Should Avoid: Omos

Image Credits: WWE

The Fiend vs Omos would be a very fierce storyline. Both men being terrifically strong, a match between them would surely be a show stealer. However, The Fiend facing Omos doesn’t make sense in the current picture. Upon his return, The Fiend must face an established star to get to the top of the roster. Rather than booking it upon his return, WWE must book this match somewhere near Royal Rumble to get The Nigerian Giant a huge push.

1 Perfect Opponent: Roman Reigns

Image Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns has completely changed the landscape of the pro-wrestling industry with his world title reign. However, if we go back in time, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to become the Universal Champion at Payback 2020. When the Fiend makes his return, facing Reigns could be the ultimate payback opportunity for the former champion and an amazing storyline could be developed between them.