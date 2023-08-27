Highlights Arsenal honoured WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt by playing his entrance music before their Premier League match vs Fulham.

Wyatt's death at age 36 was announced by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, after suffering a heart attack.

WWE stars and fellow wrestlers, including Braun Strowmann and The Rock, have expressed their heartbreak and piad tribute to Wyatt.

Arsenal paid an emotional tribute to WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 this week.

Wyatt, also known by his birth name Windham Rotunda, was a part of the WWE from 2010 until 2021 and then again from 2022 until his death.

It was revealed earlier this year that Wyatt contracted COVID-19 earlier in 2023, which exacerbated an existing heart problem. However, his death was announced by the WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, on Thursday. A statement read: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017."

Journalist Sean Ross Sapp wrote: "There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately, today he suffered a heart attack and passed away."

Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved wrestler and Arsenal are the latest to pay their respects – honouring Rotunda before the start of their Premier League match with Fulham.

Image Credits: WWE

Arsenal play Wyatt's entrance music

The Gunners are no strangers to playing theme songs at the Emirates and have even played Triple H's 'The Game' walk-out song prior to a match in 2020.

And so it was fitting that the club chose to pay tribute to Wyatt by playing his 'Live in Fear' walk-out music – one of the most iconic theme songs in all of wrestling.

While the music came on well before the start of the game, there were still plenty of people in attendance at the ground, who heard the song play out.

Footage of the poignant moment has now gone viral on social media, with one tweet featuring the clip being shared more than 4,000 times. Check out the video below:

VIDEO: Arsenal play Bray Wyatt's entrance theme

WWE stars pay tribute to Wyatt

This week's SmackDown show became a tribute to Wyatt and to WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk, who also passed away recently.

But many professional wrestlers from both past and present shared their own emotions about Wyatt's passing.

Braun Strowmann, who was previously teammates with Wyatt, described him as his best friend. "I really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now," he wrote on Instagram.

"Eight years ago today, I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only eight short years later, I would have to say goodbye, I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend, my mentor, my big little brother, my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person."

Similarly, the Rock echoed this sentiment - writing: "I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with the WWE universe. Very unique, cool, and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

John Cena, Seth Rollins and Bayley were just some of the other wrestlers who paid tribute to Wyatt.