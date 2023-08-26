Highlights WWE superstar Seth Rollins pays emotional tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, expressing his love and admiration for his colleague and friend.

Wyatt's absence will be deeply felt on the WWE roster, as he was a defining superstar and had epic rivalries with the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton.

WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is the latest to have paid tribute to Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, after his shock death this week. Wyatt was a hugely popular figure on the WWE roster but had been absent from fans' TV screens in recent months after it became public knowledge that he was suffering from a debilitating and life-threatening illness.

However, the news stunned the WWE community after Triple H announced the news of Wyatt's death on his Twitter account yesterday just a day before the latest WWE Smackdown show aired. It was later revealed that the 36-year-old had suffered a heart attack after his struggles with Covid earlier in the year.

WWE confirm Bray Wyatt's death in statement

WWE released a statement yesterday confirming Wyatt's death which read: "WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

"From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman, to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans."

It was Triple H who initially confirmed the news in a real sad spell for the WWE just a day after legend Terry Funk had passed away aged 79 in a hospital in Phoenix. Tributes have come in for Wyatt from far and wide, with his absence likely to be a huge miss in the WWE roster going forward with heartfelt videos and words of praise continuing to pour in.

The Rock's tribute to Bray Wyatt

WWE legend and actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', led tributes with an emotional tweet: "I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE universe. Very unique, cool, and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

Rotunda was a third-generation wrestler who had followed in the footsteps of several of his family members, which saw him best placed to make an incredible rise in the WWE becoming a three-time world champion. He formed epic rivalries along the way including against the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton and more who have since all paid tribute to him.

Seth Rollins tears up in emotional video

Rollins became the latest of the WWE roster to pay tribute to Rotunda in an emotional video on his Instagram. The ex-champion was clearly emotional when discussing the tribute and was forced to halt himself on regular occasions to ensure he wasn't overcome on camera.

He said from the heart: “Truth is, I don’t really… I still don’t really know what to say. Windham was a… unique cat. He was a simple yet deeply complex individual, and I loved him. I loved him. I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. And I wanted to, I don’t know if wanted was the right word, I thought about going to SmackDown tonight, but that would entail leaving my family a day early.

WATCH: Seth Rollin's beautiful tribute

And I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Windham on the phone when Brodie (Lee) passed a few years ago. And I just had called him to check on him, see how he was doing, and we talked, and he was okay, and I was okay and neither of us were really okay, but I just remember, we ended the conversation with ‘I love yous’ and ‘goodbyes'. So, Windham, I love you man. I will miss you, we will all miss you. And I’ll see you down the road hot boy.”