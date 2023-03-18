WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has been one of the most intriguing characters in Sports Entertainment over the past few years, and he has had a number of matches at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals,’ WrestleMania.

Whether going by The Fiend, the New Face of Fear or the Eater of Worlds, Wyatt has had some big-time bouts with some of the largest names in the company.

We’ll be looking at every one of Wyatt’s matches at WrestleMania (correct as of March 2023) and ranking them from the worst to the best.

Here is our ranking for every single one of Bray Wyatt’s WWE WrestleMania matches up to March 2023.

Read More: WWE: Bray Wyatt's wholesome interaction with fans outside arena

5 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 37 Night One

Image Copyright: WWE

There’s going to be a trend with the first couple of matches on this list, namely that they involve spooky shenanigans.

The build to this match at WrestleMania 37 had been bizarre, with Alexa Bliss getting involved in a feud that included Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire and a charred version of the character returning later for revenge.

Actual Fiend matches tended to be pretty dire in general. This was another example of the gimmick just not really being conducive to producing a fantastic match in-ring, even though Wyatt himself is more than capable of showing a high level of quality inside the squared circle.

Hopefully, Wyatt will get a lot more opportunities to perform at ‘Mania, and hopefully, we won’t see another match as bad as this was.

4 Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 33

Image Copyright: WWE

Noticing the trend yet? WrestleMania 33 took place four years prior to The Fiend facing Orton at ‘Mania 37, and yet the company didn’t seem to learn from its mistakes.

To be fair, this was better than the encounter at WrestleMania 37, and the build itself was MILES better than what we saw years later.

In terms of the big gimmick of the match, it would see the canvas becoming a large projector that showed videos of cockroaches, worms and other insects. It was meant to distract Orton during the match, but it was extremely hokey and sadly didn’t play well live.

Again, this was better than the previously listed match, and WWE does get points for at least trying to do something different for a WWE Championship match and experimenting with Wyatt’s presentation in-ring.

3 Bray Wyatt vs The Undertaker - WrestleMania 31

Image Copyright: WWE

Something that really didn’t help this match’s presentation was the fact that it took place in the daytime, with The Undertaker and Wyatt, of course, being dark characters that could’ve benefited from the West coast of the United States getting to nighttime a bit quicker.

Having said that, this was the biggest match of Wyatt’s career up to that point, and the crowd were extremely excited to see these two characters finally meet in the ring, as many were already referring to Wyatt potentially being the ‘next’ ‘Taker.

Another element of intrigue to this match is that it was the first since ‘Taker had lost his undefeated WrestleMania streak to Brock Lesnar the year prior, meaning that this was a very different Deadman facing the Eater of Worlds.

This match was exactly what it needed to be, and although Wyatt would end up losing, it wasn’t his worst performance at the annual extravaganza.

2 Bray Wyatt Vs John Cena - WrestleMania 30

Image Copyright: WWE

The outcome of this match is still discussed now, as John Cena taking the win and giving Wyatt his first loss on the main roster of WWE arguably damaged his character beyond repair.

Despite that, the actual match itself and the action that took place at WrestleMania XXX was easily the best in-ring performance of Wyatt’s ‘Mania outings thus far.

As of writing, this is easily the most ‘traditional’ wrestling match that Bray has actually had at

‘Mania, and considering it’s ranking here at second, it feels slightly odd that he hasn’t actually had the chance to showcase his ability like this again on the biggest stage.

So if this is the best in-ring match of Wyatt’s WrestleMania career, then why isn’t it in the top spot? Well…

1 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Vs John Cena - WrestleMania 36 Night Two

Image Copyright: WWE

Wyatt has always been a character-driven performer, and with the worldwide restrictions that were in place and the fact that there were no fans at WrestleMania 36, WWE decided to try something completely different.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a ‘match’ in the conventional sense, but the Firefly Funhouse dissection of John Cena’s career was absolutely fascinating and would split the opinion of wrestling fans across the globe.

This is the apex of Wyatt’s incredible creative brilliance, and we believe that even though it wasn’t exactly a match, it’s the greatest showing that ‘The Fiend’ ever had in a WWE ring, and Wyatt would still get the win anyway…so it sort of counts.

Read More: 10 Most Disappointing WWE WrestleMania Matches Ever (Ranked)