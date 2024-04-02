Highlights WWE have released a new documentary about the life of Bray Wyatt.

During the programme, real-life brother Bo Dallas talks about the moment Bray was announced dead in the hospital.

In a real emotional clip, Bo reflects on how he had to remain strong for his sister and his parents, despite mourning the loss of his brother.

It has been just over six months since the world lost Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt. He was one of the more unique Superstars of his generation, and to celebrate his life and career, WWE released the documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" this past Monday.

In what is a heart-wrenching two-hour watch, nothing summarises it more than the harrowing clip of Bo Dallas, Bray's real life brother, recalling the moment he found out his sibling had died in hospital.

The Passing of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt truly was a one of a kind talent, possessing the innate ability to produce creative TV outside of anything that had really been seen before. He was earmarked as his generation's Undertaker, with his dark, creative, and compelling aura keeping fans fixed to their TVs for around 10 years of successful character changes. Be it The Fiend, The Wyatt Family version of Bray, The New Face of Fear version of Bray, or his most recent edition of himself, which featured a new character in Uncle Howdy.

It is for all the aforementioned that when the news broke that Bray Wyatt had passed away, the world was heartbroken. Beyond the loss of a once in a lifetime act, the world had lost a son, a brother, a husband, and a father, and it is clear from testimonials from friends, family, and everyone that knew Bray, that his work outside the ring was just as special as what he did inside it.

Upon the announcement that Bray Wyatt's career was going to be remembered in the form of a Peacock produced documentary, there was a great sense of relief in the wrestling community that The Eater of Worlds would be remembered and have his career and life be given the spotlight it deserved to live on forever. Being narrated by The Undertaker, the documentary included words from John Cena and Seth Rollins, but it is the words of Bray's brother Bo Dallas that hit closest to fans.

Bo Dallas on Losing His Brother

Bo Dallas, who has been revealed to be behind the Uncle Howdy character that Bray was introducing to the WWE Universe, recalls the experience holding back tears and mentions it being like something you see in a movie, but something you can't fathom until it happens to you.

"He said (the doctor) 'We've got bad news, he's gone.' Time slowed down, and I could see the reaction of everybody in the room. My mum and dad crumbling, my sister had her baby wrapped to her chest and she's fallen. I've never been so sad, but something in me, and I still to this day think it's Windham, something in me gave me the strength to hold them up. He gave me strength in a moment where I thought I would crumble."

Recalling and experiencing such a tragedy and being a beacon of strength for his family speaks volumes about what an amazing human Bo Dallas is. Clearly, the apple didn't fall too far from the tree with him and Bray, something that Bo seems to have thought about having mentioned in the documentary how he wants to continue wrestling to carry on his brother's legacy.

Whether we see Bo Dallas back in WWE or not is up in the air, but what is known is that it is evident that the Rotunda family have raised two great men in Bo and Bray, and whatever happens next, they will live on forever in the minds of wrestling fans.