Highlights Jon Huber's passing in 2020 was a huge loss for the wrestling world, as he had made a great impact during his career with WWE and AEW.

Bray Wyatt's emotional reaction to Huber's death was captured in a recent documentary, showcasing the deep friendship they shared.

Both WWE and AEW continue to honour Jon Huber's legacy, with Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes sharing heartfelt sentiments about his impact.

The WWE Universe lost a beloved member when Superstar Jon Huber, better known to fans as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, passed away, and new footage has emerged from a recent documentary showing the late, great Bray Wyatt reacting to the news of the tragic passing.

Huber passed away in December of 2020, aged just 41, following a non-COVID related lung issue, news that devastated the wrestling world. He competed in WWE under the name Luke Harper, sharing the ring with some of the top stars, including Kane, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. He then left the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Brodie Lee, immediately being put into a main role.

It's now been over three years since Huber's tragic death, but the same fan base were hit with more harrowing news last year when his WWE teammate Bray Wyatt sadly lost his life. It was the documentary recently released about Wyatt's life and legacy in wrestling where footage emerged of him reacting to the news of his friend's passing.

Bray Wyatt's New Documentary Reveals All

Within the documentary, Wyatt broke down in tears when discussing the death of his best friend, finding it hard to speak about the subject, even after years had passed, showing the everlasting impact he had on him and the wrestling world. Wyatt can be heard saying: "I didn't want to believe it was true," wiping away a tear at the same time as pictures of the pair throughout their WWE career played shortly after.

Related Bray Wyatt's Brother Bo Talking About Moment WWE Legend Passed Away WWE's new documentary about Bray Wyatt's life is a heartbreaking and emotional watch, especially when Bo Dallas is talking about his death.

Reactions to the Passing of Jon Huber

Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes both remembered the wrestling legend

Huber’s death proved just how many strong relationships he had built in the industry, with AEW CEO Tony Khan also paying homage to his close friend. In a heartfelt post in his memory, he wrote: “3 years ago, Jon Huber, or Mr. Brodie Lee, ascended. Everyone who crossed paths with Jon shared the belief that he was a great man who loved his amazing family and, above all, he also loved wrestling. I was fortunate to work with him, and like so many, I will always miss him.”

Lee has been called the greatest TNT Champion by Khan himself, as well as former colleagues, with AEW still working closely with his wife Amanda Huber to continue his legacy. The last person to wrestle Huber was, funnily enough, Cody Rhodes, who described him as “an extremely gifted athlete and storyteller."

Writing on an Instagram post shortly after his death, Rhodes wrote: “Upon anybody’s first meeting with Huber, it was even more apparent he was a family man and a first-class human being. I got to share his last number, I got to have his last match. That is an honour and a privilege and an experience so ferociously humbling.”

Fast forward to 2024 and Cody Rhodes is back with WWE and set to headline WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns, something Huber would've been extremely proud of, we're sure.