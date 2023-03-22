Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson might have let a big secret out of the bag while on international duty – that Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is set to be appointed Brazil’s next head coach.

The national side have been without a permanent boss since the departure of Tite following the Qatar World Cup.

The 61-year-old was appointed in June 2016 and spent six and a half years in the job, helping Brazil win a Copa America in 2019.

But Tite fell short on football’s biggest stage, eliminated by Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals at the Russia World Cup in 2018, before reaching the same stage in December last year, only to be eliminated by Croatia on penalties.

He then confirmed that the World Cup would be his last tournament in charge of Brazil, and they have been looking to appoint someone since.

The state of play in Brazil

Over three months later though, there has not been a whole lot of change.

There has been no announcement regarding a new head coach, with Ramon Menezes placed in charge while Brazil continue their search for a permanent appointment.

Menezes – who is the under 20 coach for Brazil – is set to take charge for his first game this Friday, with Brazil playing Morocco in a friendly.

His first squad is without some big names, with Neymar and Thiago Silva both out injured while the in-form Gabriel Martinelli has been left at home, but other young stars have received an opportunity like Brazil’s under-20 captain and Chelsea’s new recruit, 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos.

One of the other big names left out of the squad was Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson, with Menezes using the opportunity to give Ederson a chance in goal.

But he might not be too happy with the Manchester City man now after the player talked about Menezes’ potential successor.

Ederson wants Ancelotti as Brazil’s next manager

While completing his media duties for the national team, Ederson told reporters about a conversation that he had had with current and former Real Madrid players.

The topic of conversation? Current Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, who has been closely linked with the Brazil job for the last month.

Reports last month seemed to suggest he had already agreed terms to become the next coach – and while he has not been appointed yet, Ederson thinks that there is a good chance he will eventually be in the dugout.

“I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, [Eder] Militão,” Ederson said at a press conference, according to UOL (via ESPN). “There is a big possibility that he [Ancelotti] comes."

Ederson then went on to say that he and his teammates saw the Italian as an “exceptional” coach and that they would be eager to work with him.

“Just look at his CV. We will know shortly whether he will be here or not," Ederson said. "I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there's too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living that phase of anxiety.”

Watch: Ederson says Ancelotti to Brazil a "big possibility"

Ancelotti the serial winner

It is no wonder that the Brazil players are eager to work with Ancelotti either once again or for the first time, especially when you consider his managerial record.

The Italian is a four-time Champions League winner, with some of Brazil’s current national team a part of the Real Madrid side that lifted the trophy in 2022, and he has also won domestic titles wherever he has gone - be it the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga or Ligue Un.

Given the talent this Brazil team possesses and the young stars that are coming through the ranks, appointing a serial winner like Ancelotti could be the final piece of the jigsaw that Brazil need to lift more trophies in the future.